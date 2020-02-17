Think hospitality introduces jungle-inspired outdoor mediterranean restaurant on Miami Beach

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Think Hospitality, the group behind the successful market-to-table restaurant Orange Blossom, brings elevated, experiential Mediterranean dining to the heart of Miami Beach’s Collins Park neighborhood. The Garden, located in the courtyard of the Boulan South Beach hotel, is an innovative outdoor eatery offering a dynamic experience for both jet-setting visitors and local culinary enthusiasts.

“The outdoor setting and our innovative menu make The Garden a culinary destination unlike anywhere else on Miami Beach,” shares Shawn Vardi, CEO of Think Hospitality, adding “we wanted to create a concept that highlights the best the beach has to offer. With premium land and sea dishes and interactive entertainment, residents and tourists alike can enjoy upscale dining while embracing their wild side.”

Twilight, palm trees and whimsical lighting create a secluded and intimate space perfect for a romantic evening or cozy group dinner. When the clock strikes 9 p.m., The Garden transforms into a lively celebration under the stars. On an over-water stage at the restaurant’s center, high-energy interactive performance artists and musicians entertain guests as they dine.

The Garden’s chilled Coastal fare includes West and East Coast Oysters, Tuna Tartare with sweet chili sesame oil, salmon tartare with Indian curry aioli, and Yellowtail Ceviche tossed with jalapeño, avocado and ginger soy sauce in crispy taco shell. Signature dishes include grass-fed steak, mouthwatering Chilean Sea Bass, a Branzino for two and Pasta Pomodoro prepared table side in a Grana Padano Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel. End dinner on a sweet note with The Garden’s indulgent 24 Karat Coconut dessert made with coconut mousse, pineapple marmalade, cinnamon crumble and coconut chips.

Pair the meal with a bottle from The Garden’s extensive wine list or a fresh fruit drink from the jungle-inspired cocktail menu. Craft cocktails include “The Amazonian” (Leblon Cachaça, lime and fresh jalapeño), “Jungle Julip” (Monkey 47 gin, St. Germain, fresh lemon, mint and cucumber) and “Wild Thing” (Grey Goose vodka, peach puree, lime and cranberry juice).

When dinner service ends at 11 p.m., a DJ booth, dance floor and bottle service invite guests to come for dinner and stay to celebrate.