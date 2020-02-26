To the Citizens of Miami Beach

Miami Beach Mayor Gelber…

Records request to city clerk: all documents, emails, texts or other communications related to the budget for the Office of the Mayor & Commission including all bookkeeping records, accountings, communications from either Mayor Gelber email or Michele Berger email approving expenses.

This request is also for credit card records for the office and is to be a roving response in that records should be produced as they are available and not held until completed.

I would like a response with records no later than 10 business days from your receipt of this communication.

Grant Miller

Publisher