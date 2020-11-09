TRAN AN VIETNAMESE EATERY CELEBRATES ITS BRICK-AND-MORTAR’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED OPENING THIS WEEKEND

The hybrid bánh mì shop and noodle bar brings Vietnamese fast-casual comfort food to Little Haiti

Tran An’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant celebrated its long-awaited opening to the public on Saturday, October 10 after serving its homemade Vietnamese meals during a September soft opening. The restaurant will be open seven days a week offering limited indoor and outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery at 215 NE 82nd St., in Little River.

The 20-seat fast-casual eatery is one-part bánh mì shop and one-part noodle bar. At the helm, chef-owner Jon Nguyen seeks to make homely Vietnamese comfort food easily accessible, affordable and convenient for the community. While the soul-hugging meals are served up almost instantaneously, cooking each ingredient from scratch is a labor of love. It takes up to eight hours to prepare the broth used in the Nguyen’s bowls of pho.

“It’s definitely a challenging time for everyone, but I also think it’s a time where flavorful food is one of the things that still makes people happy and can bring some joy,” Nguyen says. “We’re just here to cook for everyone, feed the community and bring smiles to the faces of our local Miamians.”

Although Jon’s curriculum is enviable—from his culinary training at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, living in his native Vietnam, to working at Danny Meyer ‘s two-Michelin-starred The Modern and working under Tien Ho (from Momofuku Ssam Bar) at Montmartre—his motivation and success comes from his fond childhood memories of spending entire summer vacations with his grandparents. It was his grandfather who advised him to open a bánh mì shop over twenty years ago, consequently inspiring Chef Jon’s current culinary venture: Tran An.

Named after Nguyen’s grandfather, Tran An draws inspiration from the flavors and recipes of the family’s hometown in Hanoi. The menu features several variations of traditional Vietnamese bánh mì sandwiches, authentic pho soups, broken rice and vermicelli noodle bowls, and salads with inventive protein options including the famous Vietnamese grilled marinated pork, lemongrass sausage, and lemongrass braised beef stew. The restaurant also offers shareable dishes like fresh shrimp spring rolls, pork and shrimp imperial rolls, pork and shrimp Saigon crepes, and more. Lovers of comfort and nostalgia are encouraged to try Jon’s take on traditional Vietnamese iced coffee, an ode to his favorite childhood memories of drinking Nesquik strawberry milk.

Inside the 750-square-foot space, Tran An greets the community with nostalgic charm, inspired by the soul of an immigrant’s family home. The interior design – which was a collaboration between Jon Nguyen and interior designer Mark Alan Diaz – enchants guests with warm shades of red and yellow balanced by the circular geometry of its design which emulates feelings of connection, community, safety, integrity, and harmony. The cozy dining room is adorned with various seating vignettes, and a noodle bar with counter-seating, which allows guests to work up an appetite as they experience the sights, sounds and smells of the open kitchen. With the onset of twilight, diners will enjoy a complete transformation of the restaurant’s atmosphere into the evening. For guests dining on-the-go, Tran An will have their full menu available for contactless pick-up and takeout through their window counter.

Tran An Vietnamese Eatery, is located at 215 NE 82NdSt, Miami, Fl. The restaurant will open Monday thru Saturday from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Pickup Orders can be placed on trananmiami.com. For more information about Tran An Vietnamese Eatery, follow @trananmiami on Instagram.