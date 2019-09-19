Transforming Miami Communities for 25-years

Barry Jenkins the writer/director of the Academy Award winning film “Moonlight” will soon have company if Urgent, Inc. has anything to say about it. Urgent, Inc. is “dedicated to empowering young minds to transform their communities.” With the opening of its Film Arts Culture Entrepreneurship (FACE) Production Studio, Urgent, In.c will provide a creative oasis to promote youth arts, technology and culture. In this place, youth will indulge their creative minds, develop their voice and build capacity to envision their future.

The opening of FACE coincides with the launch of Urgent Inc.’s 25th Anniversary and its Capital Campaign with a goal of raising $25 million. The focus of the campaign, besides FACE, is funding Urgent Academy (UA) which will be a Career, Technical and Entrepreneurial Innovation Center. At UA, high school students will develop an entrepreneurial mindset to pursue careers in the creative, design and technology industries.

The Capital campaign will kick-off with two fundraisers – A Royal Lion King Gala, October 26, 2019 and followed by Golfing for a Cause, December 18, 2019.

The FACE studio and Urgent Academy are the next steps in Urgent, Inc.’s twenty-five year initiative, an initiative that has been shepherded since its beginning by Henry Crespo, Sr., President & Founder and Saliha Nelson, MSED, Vice President. Each look to family influence as inspiration for their work with Urgent, Inc. Mr. Crespo, who grew up in Overtown says, “People would always come by the (his) house. They would come by for counsel, consolation or to just to get a good meal. My dad would always have a huge pot of food on the stove, two rocking chairs on the front porch, an open heart and an open mind. I think seeing this as a kid instilled in me the importance of helping your community.” Ms. Nelson looked to an Aunt, who ran the Department of Human Services in Atlantic City. I would always talk with her about her work with the kids. From running summer camps, after school programs and putting on activities at the parks in the community … she always had a lot of stories about her work.”

Urgent, Inc has coordinated programs for the youth of Overtown, Liberty City, Little Haiti and Goulds since its inception. One program is its YES Camp which offers a unique safe space where girls can dream, explore, reflect and find their own voice to express the person they are becoming.

Jasmine Williams, a student at Florida Atlantic University, past YES camper and current YES Camp Junior Counselor named Urgent, Inc. as a major influence in her development and success. She said, “From the age of six I have been a part of Urgent Inc.’s YES Camp. My time with them has shaped me into the young woman I am now. They instilled in me leadership, etiquette and life skills. And gave me knowledge and ensured me that I can and will succeed in anything I put my mind to. The open arms at Urgent Inc. were always welcoming. This energy influenced me to use one of their core values: reciprocity and come back to empower the young ladies at YES Camp.

Urgent Inc also coordinates innovative offerings like its Intergenerational Program. Until recently, this program offered an opportunity for grandparents raising grandchildren and relative caregivers to come together and share successes, hardships and wisdom while learning from each other and industry professionals about topics such as health, legal rights, education, parenting and more.

For more information on Urgent, Inc. , its programs or Capital Campaign Contact Emily Gunter, the Development Director, at emily@urgentinc.org, (305)915-3195. For Gala or Golf events visit www.urgentinc.org/events