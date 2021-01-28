Trembly Law Firm Protects The Economy, One Business at a Time

Trembly Law Firm (“TLF) is a business, franchise, employment and commercial litigation law firm in Miami, Florida. We know that business owners are the backbone of our economy, supplying more than half of the jobs in the United States. That is why TLF has its heart on a very clear and strong mission: “Protecting the Economy, One Business at a time.”

At TLF we take an entrepreneurial approach to our client’s needs to assure they are not only getting sound legal advice but also guidance that is in furtherance of their business goals. That is why, when hiring a business lawyer, it is important that your attorney knows the law AND business. The proof is in the accolades: TLF was recognized in the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. in 2020.

Any business owner knows that growth is exciting but also scary. To ease the nerves from growth, planning and guidance are key which is why at TLF we retain expert consultants to help us run proprietary business management systems, and we have a leadership team that conducts annual retreats, quarterly planning sessions, and weekly deep-dives. This intense structure helps us stay on the cutting edge and out-perform other firms. It is because of this that we are able to deliver the absolute best service by meeting deadlines better, developing better strategies, cultivating better results, and simply giving our very best effort into everything we do, regardless of how small it seems.

We have developed our unique General Counsel Program to share our strategies for growth with our clients. Our General Counsel Program is Miami’s first small-business-dedicated program, focused on helping our clients avoid the Five Danger Zones and designed to protect their business and brand to assure the highest possible valuation for leverage and eventual exit strategy. We have over 95% retention rate of our General Counsel clients. Our clients are more protected yet still save legal fees over our competitors, large and small. We require no long-term contract for our General Counsel Program, so we’re always fighting to outperform and keep great clients.

Unfortunately, business owners get fixated on building their business, which is good, but lose sight of assuring a strong foundation for sustainability and fail to take the necessary precautions to protect their business. Luckily, our General Counsel clients get preferred pricing to retain our top-notch Franchise and Business Litigation team to protect their business in and through litigation. While we cannot guarantee results, our firm is undefeated at jury trial over the past few years. Every team eventually loses a game, but our incredible record is a testament to the team we have assembled.

It is our goal at TLF to continue to build an exceptional franchise and business law firm by assisting our clients, big and small, thrive and grow. For more information on how we can help, please schedule your consolation today with our Partner, Arturo L. Arca, Esq. by going to www.tremblylaw.com/VIP or calling (305) 985-4579.