Tropical Audubon Society offers big adventures for young birders

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Experience the joys of birding with a young person in your life. Tropical Audubon Society is inviting parents and guardians along for its 2026-27 Youth Field Trip series, created for young birders ages 10–17.

These outings will span the Everglades to local parks to coastal habitats and give curious kids and teens a fun engaging way to develop their birding skills, explore South Florida’s wild places and meet new nature-loving friends.

Designed for enthusiasts of every level, each outing is led by experienced Tropical Audubon guides, education director Daniel “DJ” Mlodozeniec and Field Trip coordinator Brian Rapoza, who will help participants spot, identify and learn about the birds they encounter.

A parent or guardian must attend with their young birder. Registration is required, and a limited number of loaner binoculars will be available for both adults and youth. Unless otherwise indicated, trips are free and take place rain or shine (sometimes rainy days are the “birdiest” days).

2026-27 Youth Field Trip Schedule

Crandon Park, Sept. 27, 8-10 a.m., 6747 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne — Explore tropical gardens, coastal habitat and leafy migrant stopovers on Key Biscayne. Fall migration can bring warblers, vireos, thrushes and other colorful travelers. Rickenbacker Causeway toll and parking fee.

A.D. Barnes Park, Oct. 18, 8-10 a.m., SW 72nd Ave., Miami — This shady urban oasis is a favorite stopover for migrating songbirds. Keep an eye out for warblers, vireos, flycatchers, woodpeckers and other birds moving through mid-Miami during peak fall migration.

Free parking and admission.

Larry and Penny Thompson Park, Nov. 14, 8-10 a.m., 12451 SW 184 St., Miami — Pine rocklands, hardwood hammock and a freshwater lake make this south Miami-Dade park an ideal place to explore several habitats in one outing. You may spy woodpeckers, warblers, raptors and winter residents. Free parking and admission.

Everglades National Park, Dec. 12, 8-10 a.m.. 40001 State Hwy. 9336, Homestead — Welcome to one of the world’s great wetlands. Participants will explore classic Everglades habitats where Anhingas, herons, egrets, ibises, Purple Gallinules, raptors and other wetland birds star. Park entrance fee. Anhinga Trail, Gumbo Limbo Trail and Pa-hay-okee are wheelchair accessible.

Lucky Hammock, Jan. 23, 2027, 8-10 a.m., Southern Glades Wildlife and Environmental Area entrance, Aerojet Road/SW 232nd Ave. at SR 9336, Homestead — This legendary birding spot near Everglades National Park can be exciting in winter when open fields, hammock habitat and surrounding wetlands attract a wide range of species. Free parking and admission.

Black Point Park, Feb. 27, 8-10 a.m., 24775 SW 87 Ave., Miami —Biscayne Bay meets mangroves and coastal wetlands here, so young birders can easily scan for pelicans, herons, shorebirds and other species who thrive along South Florida’s coastline. Free parking and admission.

Green Cay Wetlands, Mar. 14, 8-10 a.m., 12800 Hagen Ranch Rd., Boynton Beach — A boardwalk winds through this spectacular Palm Beach County wetland, offering close-up views of birds and wildlife. Expect sightings ranging from herons, egrets and ibises, to gallinules, Limpkins and more. Free parking and admission. Wheelchair accessible.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Apr. 10, 8-10 a.m., 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne — Spring Migration can make Cape Florida buzz with birdlife. Among the park’s coastal woodland, mangroves and shoreline, you may find warblers, vireos, buntings and other migrants pausing on their northward journey. Park entrance fee, Rickenbacker Causeway toll apply.

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