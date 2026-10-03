United Way appoints David Zambrana chair of board of directors

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United Way Miami has appointed David Zambrana, PhD, DNP, MBA, RN, president and CEO of Jackson Health System, as chair of its board of directors for the 2026-28 term.

His appointment comes as United Way Miami expands its community investments, strengthens direct services and advances long-term strategies designed to improve outcomes in health and wellbeing, education and economic mobility for Miami-Dade residents.

A lifelong advocate for improving community health, Zambrana has helped shape United Way Miami’s strategic direction as a member of its board of directors. Most recently, he chaired the Community Impact Committee during the development of the organization’s Blueprint for Impact, a five-year strategy designed to create measurable progress across Miami-Dade.

As board chair, Zambrana provides strategic leadership and governance, helping oversee United Way Miami’s broad portfolio of community investments, direct services, advocacy, volunteer engagement and cross-sector partnerships.

“David has devoted his career to improving lives through better health, stronger systems and meaningful collaboration,” said Symeria Hudson, president and CEO of United Way Miami. “He understands that good health is the foundation for opportunity and that no organization can solve our community’s greatest challenges alone. I am honored to welcome him as board chair as we work together to build a stronger, healthier Miami-Dade.”

Zambrana succeeds Frank Gonzalez, who helped lay the groundwork for United Way Miami’s next chapter by contributing to its strategic direction, strengthening community investments and supporting the launch of the Blueprint for Impact, the organization’s most comprehensive community strategy in more than a decade.

“Serving as board chair is both a privilege and a tremendous responsibility. I stand on the shoulders of this community, and I feel a deep obligation to give back,” Zambrana said.

“At a time when the needs across Miami-Dade far outweigh the resources available, United Way Miami brings leaders and organizations together to address our community’s most pressing challenges. I am excited to partner with Symeria and help advance her vision for United Way Miami and the community we serve,” he added.

Zambrana has served on the United Way Miami Board of Directors for several years, most recently as chair-elect. He became president and CEO of Jackson Health System in June after serving in multiple executive leadership roles across the organization.

A transformational healthcare executive with more than 30 years of experience, he began his career as a bedside nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital before rising to lead one of the nation’s largest public healthcare systems. Throughout his career, he has remained committed to expanding access to care, strengthening community partnerships and improving health outcomes across the region.

Under Zambrana’s leadership, the volunteer board of directors will provide governance, fiduciary oversight and long-term strategic direction while helping United Way Miami strengthen relationships across the business, nonprofit, philanthropic and public sectors.

The board also will help ensure the organization continues investing in effective programs, strengthening partnerships and responding to Miami-Dade’s evolving needs with measurable, accountable results.

United Way Miami also appointed its Executive Committee for the 2026-27 term: Frank Gonzalez, partner at Kaufman Rossin, as past chair; Felipe F. Basulto, South Florida market president for TD Bank, as campaign chair; Robert Rush Norton, private wealth manager at Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith, as finance chair; Marcel Laniado, executive director at JPMorgan Chase, as treasurer; Bob McFarlin, general manager of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, as Community Impact Committee chair and Jennifer Adger Grant, community volunteer, as secretary.

About United Way Miami

For more than 100 years, United Way Miami has brought together people, ideas and resources to solve the community’s most pressing challenges. Through strategic investments, direct services, volunteer engagement and cross-sector partnerships, United Way Miami generates more than $100 million in annual community impact while advancing measurable outcomes in health and wellbeing, education and economic mobility. Guided by its Blueprint for Impact, the organization is helping build a stronger, more resilient Miami-Dade where every person has the opportunity to thrive.

For more information visit UnitedWayMiami.org.

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