Via Emilia Garden Reopens for Dine-In Service on Wednesday, May 27

Via Emilia Garden, known for its homemade pasta and flavorful dishes, will reopen its doors on Wednesday, May 27th for dine-in service with indoor and patio seating available. The dining destination provides a true Northern Italian experience right in the middle of Miami’s Midtown neighborhood, and features a lush garden and authentic Italian market.
Via Emilia Garden will continue offering incredible weekly specials including:
- Tuesdays: 50% off the entire menu, with the exception of tortellini, tomahawk steak and filet mignon
- Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays: 50% off bottles of wine
- Sunday Brunch: A la carte brunch menu with unlimited pasta
Menus can be viewed here : https://www.viaemiliagarden.com/menu-lunch—dinner.html .
Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling 786-359-4990. Future updates can be found online at www.viaemiliagarden.com or @ViaEmiliaGarden.