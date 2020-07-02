Via Emilia Garden Reopens for Dine-In Service on Wednesday, May 27

Via Emilia Garden, known for its homemade pasta and flavorful dishes, will reopen its doors on Wednesday, May 27th for dine-in service with indoor and patio seating available. The dining destination provides a true Northern Italian experience right in the middle of Miami’s Midtown neighborhood, and features a lush garden and authentic Italian market.

Via Emilia Garden will continue offering incredible weekly specials including:

Tuesdays: 50% off the entire menu, with the exception of tortellini, tomahawk steak and filet mignon

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays: 50% off bottles of wine

Sunday Brunch: A la carte brunch menu with unlimited pasta

Menus can be viewed here : https://www.viaemiliagarden.com/menu-lunch—dinner.html .

Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling 786-359-4990. Future updates can be found online at www.viaemiliagarden.com or @ViaEmiliaGarden.