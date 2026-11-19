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Adding an employee, checking a laptop or reviewing software licenses should be manageable parts of running a small business. VirtuWorks is bringing those everyday tasks into focus with its Self-Service Console, an IT management platform that gives businesses a direct view of their people, devices and Microsoft 365 environment.

For Miami Beach’s small business owners, time spent chasing basic IT answers competes with serving customers and running the company. A growing professional practice, a real estate office or a property management team may need better visibility into technology without adding another full-time administrative role. The platform gives authorized staff a place to handle routine changes themselves.

Through the console, authorized team members can create user accounts, assign licenses, manage shared mailboxes, reset passwords and remove access when someone leaves. They can also review device health, check backup status and download reports. Those controls put common Microsoft 365 management tasks within reach of an office manager or operations lead.

The console records changes, including who made them and when, and keeps documentation and support tickets in the same environment. For an owner trying to understand what changed or what still needs attention, that creates a useful starting point for a conversation with the team.

The Platform Entry Plan offers access at $9.99 per user per month when Microsoft licensing is provisioned through VirtuWorks. It includes the self-service console, device monitoring, patch deployment, asset management, reporting and other platform tools. The entry tier is intended for businesses that want to manage everyday tasks themselves; a staffed help desk and managed security services are available through higher-tier plans.

Behind the console, VirtuWorks Autopilot monitors enrolled Windows computers, applies updates, repairs common problems and maintains device records. Its activity feeds into the console, helping the business see which machines are current and which need attention. That visibility supports planning when equipment needs replacing or a team grows.

The platform also includes email signature management, helping businesses keep employee contact information and branding consistent. For a small team communicating with clients throughout the day, centralized signatures can make company-wide updates easier to manage.

As needs change, businesses can explore co-managed IT services or managed IT support while continuing to use the same platform. Owners can choose how much their own team handles and how much support they want from VirtuWorks.

Miami Beach owners looking for small business IT support can compare plans or schedule a walkthrough to see how the console fits their team’s daily work.

About VirtuWorks

VirtuWorks is a Miami-based technology company serving businesses since 1994. It develops its own IT management platform and provides IT support, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365 services and AI readiness for organizations across South Florida and nationwide.