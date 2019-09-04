Washington Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) – Miami Beach, announced it will host “Hallowave” a fun filled family Halloween spectacular along the 1 mile stretch of Washington Avenue between 5th – 17th.

Hallowave is a place for children to Trick or Treat at over 200 hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

Twenty-four Superheroes (Superman, Batman, Wonder Women, Elsa…) will be stationed along both sides of the themed streets. Not to be excluded, dogs will take center stage and display their panache in a Dog Costume Contest.

“We have put together an experience unlike anywhere in South Florida. Children will get to be children and enjoy a part of life they will never forget. For the Washington Avenue BID to have an opportunity to bring smiles to their faces is what life is all about”

EVENT DETAILS

What: HALLOWAVE – Family Event Trick or Treat at hotels, restaurants, and retailers with Superheroes on both sides of themed streets, City commissioners, Dog costume Contest.

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2019

Location: Washington Avenue 1234 Washington Avenue Miami Beach

Times:

· Superheroes: 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

· Dog Costume: 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

· Trick or Treat: 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm