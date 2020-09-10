Villa Azur has fully embraced its open-air courtyard and tropical setting to provide the perfect relaxing backdrop for Wine Down Wednesdays. Guests can enjoy an outdoor dining experience with 1/2 off an exclusive selection of wine and champagne bottles. For example, selections such as the Ruinard Blanc de Blanc which is usually priced at $240 per bottle, will be offered for $120 on Wednesday, as well as dozens of other wines. For diners ordering takeout, wine bottles are available as well for 30% off.

Visit the at 309 23rd St, Miami Beach, FL 33139