Zoom Bloomz Flower Cart Opens at The Lincoln Eatery

The Lincoln Eatery, Miami Beach’s first modern food hall, announces the official opening of Zoom Bloomz, flower cart offering a stunning retail selection of florals by the stem or bunch, handheld bouquets, floral and mason jar arrangements, gift plants, orchids, vases and more.

Known for recreating an old-world flower market experience, Zoom Bloomz is a European-inspired flower shop that has been launching pop-ups across the city in high traffic destinations such as Brickell City Centre, Nikki Beach and The Wynwood Yard. Zoom Bloomz flower cart at The Lincoln Eatery will serve as the brand’s third permanent location, alongside The Midtown Garden Center and Ironside Miami.

“Everyone should have flowers,” explains Tawnie Aguilar, owner of Zoom Bloomz. “By launching at The Lincoln Eatery food hall, just steps from Lincoln Road, Miami’s premier shopping and entertainment destination, we anticipate a lot of customers hungry for a last minute hostess gift, birthday surprise, romantic gesture or just florals to freshen up one’s home.”

Zoom Bloomz is especially sought after for its curated selection of fresh cut flowers and bouquets fresh from the garden. Handpicking rare flowers such as proteas, billy balls or multiple kinds of eucalyptus provides a personal touch on any occasion.

Zoom Bloomz is open daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and located within the Lincoln Eatery Food Hall.