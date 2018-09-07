1 Hotel South Beach Presents the Haunted Hauteness Launch Party | September 8

Start your Halloween celebrations on Saturday, September 8 at 1 Hotel South Beach with a rooftop cocktail mixer/fundraiser, which serves as the first prelude event to Haunted Hauteness.

1 Hotel South Beach kicks off the enchanting season with the Haunted Hauteness Launch Party, in which guests will have the opportunity to purchase Early Bird tickets to the extravaganza at $75.

The main event takes place on Saturday, October 20 at Macaya Gallery in Midtown Miami. Haunted Hauteness is an all-inclusive spooky luxurious bash featuring food stations, open bar, DJs, VIP and model lounges and live entertainment, which benefits the Miami Model Citizens (MMC) – a South Florida organization headed up by President Ben Wilson, made up of the fashion business’ most dynamic trailblazers focused on making an impact through charity volunteerism for animals and children while promoting health and wellness.

Tickets for Haunted Hauteness in October will begin at $100 at the door.

RSVP to 1 Hotel South Beach MANDATORY: http://hauntedhautenesslaunchparty.eventbrite.com

This event has NO COVER and is open to the public.