1 Team in the United States according RealTrends “THE THOUSAND” as advertised by The Wall Street Journal expands to Keller Williams Miami Beach

Keller Williams (KW), the largest real estate franchise by agent count, sales volume and units in the world, announced today that Bob Lucido’s LUCIDO GLOBAL will be expanding into the Keller Williams Miami Beach Market Center. LUCIDO GLOBAL is the #1 Team worldwide in Keller Williams and is the #1 Team in the United States in volume according to RealTrends as advertised in The Wall Street Journal. RealTrends rankings, which are advertised in The Wall Street Journal, is a ranking of top agents across the U.S. and is broken down into four categories ranking the top 250 individuals by transaction sides, individuals by sales volume, teams by transaction sides, and teams by sales volume. Keller Williams led the list of 250 teams by volume with 44 teams on the list. Lucido was #2 by number of transactions and Keller Williams had 77 teams on that list of 250. REAL Trends has been The Trusted Source of news, analysis, and information on the residential brokerage industry since 1987.

“We are excited to have LUCIDO GLOBAL join our KW Miami Beach team,” said Mirielle Enlow, Team Leader of the Keller Williams Miami Beach market center. “Every KW market center would be thrilled to have LUCIDO GLOBAL (“LG”) as part of their organization so to have Bob choose Miami Beach is humbling. Our increase in market share on Miami Beach caught the eye of LG as we’ve continued to increase in total number of listings and sales in 2018 to continuously being in the top 3 brokerages month after month.”

Heading up the LUCIDO GLOBAL team for their Miami Beach headquarters is veteran commercial real estate leader, Andrea Leslie. Andrea, Managing Partner for LUCIDO GLOBAL Florida, is launching the new commercial division at KW Miami Beach. Andrea comes with immense experience having led KW Commercial operations in multiple locations for Keller Williams (East and West coast), and spent 14 years with Keyes Company Realtors before transitioning to Keller Williams leadership 5 years ago.

“We are so excited to bring LG to KW Miami Beach. I could not think of a better place to headquarter our Miami Beach office”, said Leslie. “We are also excited to have brought aboard Margarita Franco and Sophia Gonzalez, owners of the brokerage, New Century Investment Realty. Along with the principals come their $500,000,000 in commercial, residential and development listings.”

Margarita Franco said, “signing with LUCIDO GLOBAL and the whole Keller Williams team has completely changed the trajectory of our business. We now have the technology, systems, and tools to be able to take our business to the next level.”

The Miami Beach office consists of more than 200 associates. Keller Williams Realty is an education-based, technology-driven company that provides associates and consumers with cutting-edge systems and tools. KW has been named the #1 training organization across all industries globally, it is through this training that KW helps agents build careers worth having, businesses worth owning, lives worth living, experiences worth giving and legacies worth leaving. Forbes Magazine recently rated Keller Williams the #1 Happiest Place to Work in the US and Entrepreneur Magazine named KW the #1 Best Work Life Balance company in the US.

For more information call Mirielle Enlow at 305-798-2393 or visit www.kw.com.