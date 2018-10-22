2018 SOBE Hiring Event

— City to Host Job Fair for the Homeless on Wednesday, October 24 —

Join the City of Miami Beach, in partnership with CareerSource South Florida, for a truly promising job fair on Wednesday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Connecting homeless persons seeking work with employers ready to hire, the City’s inaugural SOBE Hiring Event directly connects the two parties in hopes of supporting a homeless individuals’ transition from the streets to independent living.

“A job isn’t just a means of making a living, it’s a person’s ticket out,” shared Director of Housing and Community Services Maria Ruiz. “It’s a freedom many of us take for granted. One that allows you to take a rein on your life, gives you a sense of meaning and pride, welcomes you back into society and most of all – grants you the freedom to build the life you want. The goal is to ensure that every individual that is eager for a job, is left with a sense of duty and accomplishment.”

Providing transportation to and from shelters to facilitate attendance, the City will be extending services to all of its clients in shelter, including those at The Salvation Army, Camillus House and Miami Rescue Mission. Graduates and past participants of the City’s Homeless Employment Program managed by H.O.P.E. in Miami-Dade County are also encouraged to attend.

Men’s Warehouse will be ensuring homeless job seekers are dressed for success by donating tailored business suits and shoes to these individuals.

Noting over 300 vacant positions to be filled, participating businesses include:

Hospitality

Balance Staffing, COMO Metropolitan Hotel, Dunns-Josephine Hotel, El Paseo Hotel, EVE Hotel in Downtown Miami, Express Employment Professionals Four Seasons Hotel in Miami Beach, Hilton Cabana Hotel in Miami Beach, Hilton Hotel in Downtown Miami, Hospitality Staffing, LAZ Parking, People Ready Staffing, Quanttitudes Services, Sculpture Hospitality, SFM Services, Inc., SOHO Beach House Hotel, South Beach Group, Stanton South Beach, The Palms Hotel & Spa, Washington Park Hotel & Worksquare Staffing

Trade & Logistics

Amazon & UPS

Retail

Macy’s in Miami Beach, Marshalls on Lincoln Road, in Downtown and Midtown & Michaels Arts and Craft Store on Alton Road

Protective Services

Allied Universal & Byrant Security

Government

City of Miami Human Resources Department, Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (VR), Miami-Dade Police Department, Social Security Administration & U.S. Census Bureau

Medical

Miami Beach Medical Group

Social Services

Catholic Charities & Goodwill Industries

Aviation

AAR Aircraft Services Corp & KLX Aerospace Solutions

Real Estate

Coldwell Banker

Education

CBT College

Restaurant/Food Service

Domino’s Pizza, Food Service Professionals, Subway & Chartwells at University of Miami

Amusement Park

Jungle Island

WHEN: Wednesday, October 24, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Miami Beach Botanical Gardens – 2000 Convention Center Drive (Banyan Ballroom)