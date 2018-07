218 Akerman Lawyers Across the United States Named to 2018 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm serving clients across the Americas, and today announced nearly one-third of its lawyers were named to Super Lawyers. The 2018 edition of Super Lawyers Magazine recognized 218 professionals, including 83 Rising Stars.

In Florida, Partners David Ackerman and Katherine Giddings were named to the Top 100 Florida Super Lawyers and Top 50 Florida Women Super Lawyers lists, respectively. Los Angeles Partner Jeffrey Horton Thomas was named to the Top 100 Southern California Super Lawyers, and Alyson Blatney in Dallas was named to the Top 100 Texas Up and Comers and Top 50 Texas Women Up and Comers lists.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding U.S. lawyers who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The resource serves as a guide for general counsel and Fortune 1000 executives in charge of making legal hiring decisions.

The lawyers and the categories in which they are honored are listed below

California – Los Angeles

Super Lawyers 2018

Michelle Lee Flores, Employment & Labor

Jeffrey S. Horton Thomas, Employment Litigation: Defense

Caroline H. Mankey, Intellectual Property Litigation

Rising Stars 2018

Marissa Hurwitz Alguire, Employment & Labor

Evan F. Anderson, Consumer Law

Preston K. Ascherin, Consumer Law

Katalina Baumann, Consumer Law

Zoe J. Bekas, Employment & Labor

Jade M. Brewster, Employment Litigation: Defense

Steven P. Gallagher, Employment Litigation: Defense

Parisa Jassim, Consumer Law

Stefanie A. Schiff, Civil Litigation: Defense

Robert R. Yap, Civil Litigation: Defense

Colorado – Denver

Rising Stars 2018

Melissa L. Cizmorris, Appellate

Jamie Z. Roth, Business Litigation

Florida – Fort Lauderdale

Super Lawyers 2018

Stacy Bercun Bohm, Construction Litigation: Business

Mary V. Carroll, Mergers & Acquisitions

Andrew P. Gold, Business Litigation

Michael I. Goldberg, Bankruptcy: Business

William P. Heller, Business Litigation

Brett Marks, Bankruptcy: Business

Jason S. Oletsky, Business Litigation

Eric D. Rapkin, Real Estate: Business

Edward Ristaino, Business/Corporate

Glen A. Stankee, Tax: Business

Rising Stars 2018

Eyal Berger, Creditor Debtor Rights: Business

Elan Hersh, Business Litigation

Trevor C. Jones, Class Action/Mass Torts

Catherine Douglas Kretzschmar, Bankruptcy: Business

Sarah Lis, Employment Litigation: Defense

Tamara Savin Malvin, Business Litigation

Max C. Rudolf, Class Action/Mass Torts

Ashley A. Sawyer, Business Litigation

Florida – Jacksonville

Super Lawyers 2018

Jacob A. Brown, Bankruptcy: Business

Cindy A. Laquidara, State, Local, & Municipal

Peter O. Larsen, Tax: Business

John B. Macdonald, Creditor Debtor Rights: Business

Timothy J. McDermott, General Litigation

David Evan Otero, Bankruptcy: Business

Rising Stars 2018

Christian P. George, Business Litigation

Allison M. Stocker, Business Litigation

Florida – Miami

Super Lawyers 2018

Marcy Levine Aldrich, Class Action/Mass Torts

Jacqueline M. Arango, Business Litigation

Jonathan L. Awner, Mergers & Acquisitions

Richard Bezold, Real Estate: Business

James S. Bramnick, Employment & Labor

Christopher S. Carver, Business Litigation

Robert I. Chaskes, Business Litigation

Dana Clayton, Business Litigation

Gerald B. Cope, Jr., Appellate

Nancy A. Copperthwaite, Appellate

Frank Cordero, Tax: Business

Carol L. Schoffel Faber, Real Estate: Business

Pedro A. Freyre, Business/Corporate

Joanne Gelfand, Bankruptcy: Business

Andrea S. Hartley, Bankruptcy: Business

Elizabeth M. Hernandez, State, Local, & Municipal

Daniel Jacobson, Business/Corporate

Neisen O. Kasdin, Land Use/Zoning

Jeffrey A. Kern, Estate Planning & Probate

Teddy Klinghoffer, Business/Corporate

Michael C. Marsh, Business Litigation

Brian Miller, Securities Litigation

James M. Miller, Business Litigation

Richard C. Milstein, Estate & Trust Litigation

Luis A. Perez, International

Henry H. Raattama Jr., Nonprofit Organizations

Joseph L. Rebak, Business Litigation

Stephen K. Roddenberry, Mergers & Acquisitions

Carl D. Roston, Mergers & Acquisitions

Lawrence D. Silverman, Antitrust Litigation

Andrew M. Smulian, Real Estate: Business

William J. Spratt, Jr., Health Care

Brian Tague, Real Estate: Business

Rising Stars 2018

Daniel Cardenal, Consumer Law

Daniel P. Faust, Real Estate: Business

Melissa Fernandez-Stiers, Land Use/Zoning

Ari H. Gerstin, General Litigation

Ross E. Linzer, Class Action/Mass Torts

Michael O. Mena, Business Litigation

Alexandra M. Mora, Business Litigation

Lorayne Perez, Business Litigation

Ryan Roman, Business Litigation

Naim S. Surgeon, Business Litigation

Ilana Tabacinic, International

Steven J. Wernick, Land Use/Zoning

Forton H. Wimbush, Jr., Consumer Law

Florida – Naples

Super Lawyers 2018

Joe B. Cox, Estate Planning & Probate

Jonathan E. Gopman, Estate Planning & Probate

Florida – Orlando

Super Lawyers 2018

Cecelia Bonifay, Land Use/Zoning

Charles T. Brumback, Jr., Banking

Jules S. Cohen, Bankruptcy: Business

Megan Costa DeVault, Business Litigation

Joseph E. (‘Ed’) Foster, Business Litigation

Russell B. Hale, Tax: Business

Richard T. Hurt, Employee Benefits

Robert M. Poppell, Real Estate: Business

Rising Stars 2018

Jarrett D. Bingemann, Real Estate: Business

Paul W. Ettori, Business Litigation

James F. Goldsmith, Business/Corporate

Kimberly Lopez Narbona, Business Litigation

Carrie Ann Wozniak, Appellate

Florida – Palm Beach County

Super Lawyers 2018 (Boca Raton)

Andrew S. Robins, Real Estate: Business

Super Lawyers 2018 (West Palm Beach)

David P. Ackerman, Business Litigation

Christopher S. Duke, Employment & Labor

Eric A. Gordon, Employment & Labor

Arlene K. Kline, Employment & Labor

Kathy M. Klock, Securities Litigation

James M. McCann, West Palm Beach

Lawrence P. Rochefort, Business Litigation

David I. Spector, General Litigation

Rising Stars 2018

Brandon Forgione, Consumer Law

Andrew M. Loewenstein, General Litigation

Brad McPherson, Business Litigation

Caitlin F. Saladrigas, Health Care

Adam G. Schwartz, Consumer Law

Florida – Tallahassee

Super Lawyers 2018

Silvia M. Alderman, Environmental

Martin R. Dix, Health Care

Katherine E. Giddings, Appellate

Joseph W. Hatchett, Business Litigation

Rising Stars 2018

Diane G. DeWolf, Appellate

Kristen M. Fiore, Appellate

Michael J. Larson, Appellate

Florida – Tampa

Super Lawyers 2018

Irene Bassel Frick, Business Litigation

Karen M. Buesing, Employment Litigation: Defense

Kirk S. Davis, Health Care

David M. Doney, Securities & Corporate Finance

Brian R. Harris, Tax: Business

Leslie Joughin III, Business Litigation

Margaret D. Mathews, Business Litigation

Joseph Shaheen, Jr., Business Litigation

Scott T. Silverman, Employment & Labor

Steven R. Wirth, Bankruptcy: Business

Rising Stars 2018

Sadie R. Craig, Media/Advertising

John L. Dicks, II, General Litigation

Zarra R. Elias, Employment & Labor

Jason L. Margolin, Business Litigation

Drew P. O’Malley, Class Action/Mass Torts

Illinois – Chicago

Super Lawyers 2018

Mark S. Bernstein, Business Litigation

Brian C. Bianco, Intellectual Property Litigation

Joel D. Bertocchi, Appellate

Thomas Y. Mandler, Employment & Labor

Scott A. Meyers, Securities Litigation

Michael L. Molinaro, Banking

John P. (‘Pete’) Morrison, Employment & Labor

Thomas G. Pasternak, Intellectual Property

Michael D. Switzer, Intellectual Property Litigation

Rising Stars 2018

Robyn M. Bowland, Intellectual Property

Kasey Folk Dunlap, Business Litigation

Julia R. Lissner, Business Litigation

Carolyn V. Metnick, Health Care

Ryan C. Williams, Business Litigation

James I. Zirkle, Intellectual Property Litigation

Louisiana – New Orleans

Super Lawyers 2018

Patrick Johnson, Jr., Bankruptcy: Business

Ben Slater, III, Transportation

Gerald Wimberly, Business Litigation

Rising Stars 2018

Michelle W. Scelson, Business Litigation

Nevada – Las Vegas

Super Lawyers 2018

Darren T. Brenner, Civil Litigation: Defense

Rising Stars 2018

Rebekkah B. Bodoff, Securities Litigation

William S. Habdas, Consumer Law

Scott R. Lachman, Civil Litigation: Defense

Tenesa S. Powell, Consumer Law

Texas – Dallas

Rising Stars 2018

Alyson V. Blatney, Business Litigation

Lauren E. Hayes, Business Litigation

Elizabeth A. Mazzarella, Consumer Law

Walter McInnis, Consumer Law

Robert E. Weitzel, Business Litigation

Texas – Houston

Rising Stars 2018

Brian T. Bagley, Intellectual Property Litigation

Sean M. Cichowski, Civil Litigation: Defense

James E. Rogers, Business Litigation

Nicholas D. Stepp, Appellate

Virginia – Vienna

Super Lawyers 2018

Jeffrey G. Gilmore, Construction Litigation: Business

Stephen B. Hurlbut, Construction Litigation: Business

Washington, D.C.

Super Lawyers 2018

Jeffrey G. Gilmore, Construction Litigation: Business

Angela Hart-Edwards, Employment & Labor

Stephen B. Hurlbut, Construction Litigation: Business

Warren L. Lewis, Franchise/Dealership

The following editions will publish in fall 2018: New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, and Texas Super Lawyers.