9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

WHO/WHAT: Seventeen years ago, America suffered one of its greatest losses as a nation. Hardworking mothers, brave sons and hundreds of others lost their lives to the senseless act of terrorism, which occurred that September morning.

This upcoming September 11, Miami Beach invites the public to a small and solemn ceremony to honor the over 3,000 innocent individuals who lost their lives and the nearly 400 first responders who laid theirs down to save them.

At 8:46 a.m., observing the time the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center, members of the Miami Beach Fire Department will line up in front of their Fire Stations and Administration building to lower the flag to half-staff in tribute of those who perished.

Mayor Dan Gelber, City Manager Jimmy L. Morales and members of the City Commission will take the podium to honor them, while reminding citizens of the fierce sense of pride, incredible courage, rediscovered strength and outpourings of human kindness that transpired that day —and the many that followed.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 11 at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: Fire Station 2; 2300 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach