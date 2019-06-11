95 Year Old Roslyn K. Berrin Receives CREW Miami’s First Lifetime Achievement Award

Over 150 People Attend first Women’s Forum Inspiring Women working in Commercial Real Estate and Business

On Tuesday, May 7th CREW Miami (Commercial Real Estate Women) held its highly anticipated professional networking event aimed to connect and inspire Miami professionals in the commercial real estate (CRE) community. The chapter’s first Women’s Forum: The Present is Female, held at the Four Seasons Brickell, was attended by over 150 professionals from across South Florida.

Among the highlights of the morning conference, was a presentation of CREW Miami’s first Lifetime Achievement Award to Roslyn K. Berrin, founder of Berrin Realty Inc., who began her career in commercial real estate in the early 1950’s. Berrin described what it was like working in a field dominated by men and without any female support organizations such as CREW Miami.

“Things are very different today than when I started my career in commercial real estate in the early 50’s, a field that was completely dominated by men,” explains Berrin. “It was a time when fellow brokers thought they were paying me a compliment when they said: what I like about you Ros is that you act like a woman, but you think like a man. At that time, I thought that was a compliment too. Now I have a note pad on my desk, given to me by a friend that says: women who think they are equal to men lack ambition.”

May 7th was declared Roslyn K. Berrin Day by way of a proclamation by the Office of Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez. Miami-Dade County Commissioner, Danielle Levine Cava was also in attendance.

CREW Miami has established the Roslyn K. Scholarship Fund to encourage the next generation of women pursuing bachelor and/or master’s degrees in CRE fields. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be used for educational scholarships in tandem with the new Roz Berrin scholarship initiative.

“With the support and encouragement of many members and guests, CREW Miami’s first women’s forum was a tremendous success,” says Keren Marti, CREW Miami President and National Account Manager for First American Title National Commercial Services. “Collectively, we raised money for scholarships to support women looking to enter the commercial real estate industry, and had the opportunity to openly discuss real, timely issues affecting women of all ages in our industry. I am extremely fortunate to live in a time when these discussions can take place and women can learn from the positive experiences of their peers, colleagues, and community.”

Attendees enjoyed a morning of interactive discussions focused on encouraging, educating and empowering women presented by leading female executives, thought-leaders, and motivational speakers. The forum presenters were:

Three generations of Cerveras: Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, Managing Partner at Cervera Real Estate, Alicia Lamadrid Paysse, Director of Development Sales Division, and Alicia Cervera Sr., Founder & Chairman, Cervera Real Estate. Maria Juncadella, Managing Principal – Commercial Real Estate Advisor, Fairchild Partners moderated the discussion;

Monica Reyes, Life Strategist, Spiritual Success Coaching who presented: Undefinable: Remembering Who We Are;

Pilar Guzman Zavala, CEO, Half Moon Empanadas; Susan LaFleur, One Line Design Studio; and Alison Austin, MS Ed., Life Coach; President, AVAwithin: A P3 Mind Expansion Group; Danet Linares, Vice Chairman, Blanca Commercial Real Estate; and Ligia Labrada, Founder, Unum Consulting, Moderator who presented: Being Fearless: Take the Risk or Lose the Chance; and

Keynote Speaker, Hilarie Bass, President & Founder, Bass Institute for Diversity and Inclusion.

CREW Miami offers a variety of events each month for members and non-members. At 11:30 a.m. on June 19th, all are invited to attend, The Rise of the Non-Bank Lender: Why are traditional lenders no longer winning CRE transactions? to be held at the Four Seasons Brickell. For more information and to register for CREW Miami events, visit: www.crewmiami.org or call (305) 938-0775. Follow CREW Miami on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @CREWMiami #CREWMiami and on Twitter @CREW_Miami_FL.