Adjusting city leader salaries would bring a diverse voice to the Miami Beach commission

I completely understand the idea behind the saying, “You get what you pay for,” especially when it comes to shoes, auto tires, and – god forbid – an electrician.

Even Mirriam-Webster gets it. When you look up the meaning of this well-used idiom, they say “It’s used to say that a thing bought for a very low price probably isn’t very good to start with.”

In other words, it’s cheap.

So why aren’t we bothered by paying really cheap prices for our Miami Beach public officials to serve at city hall?

Consider this. Back in 1966, the Miami Beach Charter codified that the mayor of Miami Beach would be a part-time position paying $10,000 per year and that the commissioners would also be part-time positions paying $6,000 per year. That same year, the average income per year was $6,900, the average cost of a new house was $14,200, and the average cost of a new car was $2,650.

Although the average income, cost of a new house and a new car have increased dramatically over the past 52 years, the salary for the mayor and commissioners of Miami Beach have remained the same. During the August 2018 election, Miami Beach voters will be asked whether those figures should be adjusted accordingly.

Voters are being asked to consider adjusting the salaries for the first time in 52 years by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI shows that the $6,000 salary for commissioners set in 1966 would be $45,381 in 2018 dollars; similarly, the $10,000 salary for mayor set in 1966 would be $75,636 in 2018 dollars.

This adjustment would be more in line with City of Miami salaries. In Miami, the mayor receives a salary of $97,000 while the commissioners receive a salary of $58,200. In addition, four of the five City of Miami commissioners receive an additional taxable fringe benefit of $46,400 a year.

Why vote to the give the mayor and commissioners of the City of Miami Beach a salary adjustment? First, it is the right and fair thing to do for the amount of work performed. The mayor and commissioners work harder than they did in 1966, not less.

But it would also allow working class people an opportunity to serve in government and be compensated more fairly, so that the commission is not only made up of wealthy people, trust fund recipients, homemakers, and retirees – those who can afford to do it.

It’s clear to me, that by allowing a fair part-time wage to ensure that working class people can afford to serve would bring a diverse voice to the commission – something we sorely need.



Let’s give our city leaders the adequate resources they need and deserve to perform their job and not have to sacrifice their complete salary to do so.

Vote YES to the salary adjustment and better government.