Aleksandar Sale Stojanovic, Owner of FUNKSHION

Q&A with Aleksander Sale Stojanovic

The MBVCA sat down with Aleksander Sale Stojanovic, owner of Funkshion in Miami Beach, to give the inside scoop on the debut of PARAISO Miami Beach. For more information, visit www.funkshion.miami.

1. Tell us about yourself. What is your title, and how long have you worked with FUNKSHION?

I am the founder and partner of FUNKSHION. Founded in 2002, FUNKSHION specializes in fashion show production and execution. We imagine, create and execute events that connect people to fashion brands. From concept to execution FUNKSHION brings, a strategic vision to life through dynamic multimedia, state of the art equipment and a team of professionals delivering a dramatic client branded environment.

2. Since you have an inside scoop on the events and happenings during Swim Week, the most exciting time for the swimwear and resort industries, can you tell us your favorite upcoming events? Why are these your favorite?

On July 12 -16, FUNKSHION will debut a new platform called PARAISO Miami Beach, a multi-day fashion fair that is taking over Miami Beach and reinventing swim, and resort industry presenting exclusive events and collaborations in fashion, music, wellness and culture. It is hard to select favorite events as programming will include over twenty runway shows, sunset music sessions, penthouse parties, poolside brunches, and panel discussions by the best fashion and lifestyle brands in the industry.

3. What are some top brands that fashion enthusiasts can expect to see during PARAISO Miami Beach, July 12 – 16?

PARAISO Miami Beach will feature some of the most coveted runway show names in the swimwear industry, including ACACIA, Monday Swimwear, Pitusa, Stone Fox Swim, Sinesia Karol, Luli Fama, Maaji, MIKOH, Gigi C, Montce, Eberjey and Aerie.

4. Miami Beach is known for hosting celebrity travelers year-round. Which celebrity guests were seen at FUNKSHION’s July runway shows and parties in the past?

Celebrities who have attended our events in the past are LeAnn Rimes, Tori Praver, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicky Jam, Chanel Iman, Shanina Shaik, Audrina Patridge, Eddie Cibrian, Tyson Beckford, Nick Cannon, Charlotte McKinney, Kara del Toro, Ariadna Gutierrez, Brody Jenner, Kate Lanphere, Caroline Vreeland, just to name a few.

5. With so many after parties to choose from during PARAISO Miami Beach, which nightlife spots do you suggest fashion enthusiasts visit?

I definitely suggest that fashion enthusiasts visit W Hotel South Beach. Home to the exclusive WALL Lounge, chic guests can expect a dramatically lit interior, the hottest artists and DJs, and unmatched bottle service.

6. In your opinion, what makes Miami Beach the best destination to host this event?

Beside the world-renowned name, Miami Beach is the perfect destination for everything swim/resort/active. The amazing beach, parks, and waterways create a perfect background. The world’s best hotels, restaurants, shops and clubs make it even better. Not to mention that geographically, Miami Beach is perfect as its easily accessible from all parts of the world –Europe, South and North America.