Alvin Davie to takeover Miami Beach’s Española Way for Global Wellness Day

To celebrate Global Wellness Day, Miami Beach’s famed Española Way will offer an exclusive high-intensity cardio class by fitness influencer and professional boxing instructor, Alvin Davie.

Keep your spirits high with a good sweat, great music, giveaways, and even better views on Miami’s most colorful street. This free bootcamp-style event is open to the public and takes place Saturday, June 8 starting at 10 a.m., on Española Way, between 14th and 16th Street from Washington to Drexel on Miami Beach.

Davie will utilize his high-energy personality and uniquely targeted workout to kick-off the celebration with a bang. Attendees will also enjoy plenty of giveaways, too, including:

PUMA swag

MB Miami Beach Suncare samples

Samples from local juice company Dr. Juice

Free natural solutions consult vouchers

Merchandise by doTERRA.

Española Way, Miami Beach’s most historic pedestrian-only street, is bustling with charming accommodations, tasty restaurants, and local shops. From Salsa every Thursday by Havana 1957 to Samba Night by Boteco Copacabana on Saturdays, visitors and locals alike find special moments for them to enjoy in the rich history of classic Miami Beach. Visit Espanola Way online for information.

For event info and to reserve a spot to participate, visit EventBrite. Meet up point is the corner of Española Way and Washington Ave.