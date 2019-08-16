Apollo Bank’s Launch Your Mission Grant Supports Students Seeking STEM Degrees

While Americans, along with the rest of the world, spend this month commemorating the Apollo moon-landing 50 years ago, South Florida-based Apollo Bank, which has 5 branches throughout Miami, has been honoring one of America’s proudest historical moments since its inception 10 years ago. Eddy Arriola, CEO and Founder of Apollo Bank, had always been inspired by the Apollo mission to the moon. He felt that if he gathered smart people driven by one common goal, they could achieve anything. And so, he went ahead and opened a bank in 2010 amidst the biggest economic recession since the Great Depression.

Apollo Bank’s leadership even suited up in astronaut gear to commemorate this historical event, creating captivating images that replicate the roles of the team leading the Apollo mission.

Passionate about what the Apollo mission still represents today and in honor of the men and women behind it who were innovators, visionaries, and relentless in the pursuit of their goal, Apollo Bank is also introducing the Launch Your Mission Grant, a financial boost to Miami-Dade students pursuing a college degree in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Four grants for $2,500 each will be awarded; two based on merit and two based on needs with merit consideration. Students interested in applying for these grants, can visit their site. The deadline to apply is this fall.

Arriola’s vision to embark on his own Apollo mission has paid off – today he runs one of South Florida’s most successful community banks with $700 million in assets across five Miami-Dade branches, is consistently honored as one of the city’s top business leaders, and most importantly, Apollo Bank has been continuously awarded as one of the Best Places to Work for its strong company culture, commitment to employee engagement and unparalleled client satisfaction – driven by Arriola’s vision and the group of leaders he brought together to launch the bank.