ARTISTIFI by Hip Artists Miami

Hip Artists Miami is a daring and ambitious new concept of events featuring the new generation of exquisite Miami artists.

On Friday, November 30th, we are teaming up with Wynwood Garage & Art Gallery, Michael Israel, Creative Glue & more to create “ARTISTIFI“. A live art experience that blends excellent taste of music, spectacular art and sense stimulating drinks, all along with awesome people that share the same interests.

The main purpose of our events is to elevate the quality of Art and Music in Miami, by promoting new and promising talents that are on the bridge of stardom. Music, art, photography, sculpture and cuisine are the stepping stones of our vision where music and art merge to define the core of our vision.

We welcome you between the hours of 7 PM and 12 AM, for the main part of the event will be held at 9 PM, featuring the original speed painter, Michael Israel. There will be an Art Auction benefiting the Unicorn Children’s Foundation.

Throughout the event there will be great opportunities to mingle as we taste culinary bites and cocktails. The event is all about sharing experiences with like-minded astronauts of the Magic City.

OPEN BAR between 7:00-7:30pm. We hope to see you at ARTISTIFI this November 30th!