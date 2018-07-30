If you suffer from asthma or allergies and would like to improve your health and quality of life, you can now visit Dr. Maria Barcena and Dr. Yoram Padeh at the new Miami Beach location.

In recent years, great strides have been made in the medical field of allergy and immunology. “New medications and procedures are available for the treatment of allergies, asthma and certain immune deficiency disorders. “I’m proud to say that the physicians of Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida are always among the first to offer new treatments,” says Dr. Maria A. Barcena, board-certified physician.

Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida has multiple office locations in Miami-Dade and Broward and more than 15 physicians, all board-certified in allergy and immunology. During a patient’s first visit, they are examined, their skin or lung capacity is tested and they are provided with the appropriate medication. Patients are also coached on how to avoid or eliminate Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida Helping Children and Adults Breathe Easier for Almost 40 Years triggers such as foods or environmental conditions that can cause allergic reactions.

According to Dr. Yoram C. Padeh, there are many causes of asthma and allergies including seasonal pollen blooms, pet dander, dust mites and mold “ For someone who is allergic to dust mites, keeping one’s home as dust-free as possible can make a big difference in controlling asthma and allergies and improving one’s quality of life,” he says. To effectively decrease one’s allergic response or even get rid of allergies for many years, the practice offers allergen immunotherapy, commonly known as allergy shots.

“If you have allergies and are making adjustments to your lifestyle to accommodate those allergies, please come and talk to us. We want people to know they don’t have to say goodbye to the family pet. There are treatments we can offer to make them feel better, both immediately and for the long-term,” he says.

Come visit us at The Giller Building, 975 Arthur Godfrey, Suite 101, Miami Beach, FL 33140. For more information call 305-595-0109.