ASTROLOGERS TO THE STARS, THE ASTROTWINS, TO HOST SPECIAL EVENT AT 1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH ON 11/11

Professional Astrologers and Identical Twin Sisters, Ophira and Tali Edut,

to Host “11/11 at 1” in Celebration of Spiritually Significant Day

In line with the 1 Hotel brand’s efforts to respect and celebrate the environment, 1 Hotel South Beach invites guests to join in a night of fun with superstar professional astrologers, the AstroTwins. On Sunday, November 11th, also known as 11/11 and a mystical day of spiritual awakening and powerful new beginnings, the AstroTwins will host “11/11 at 1,” a night of open-to-the-public activities as they celebrate the launch of their book, The AstroTwins’ 2019 Horoscope Guide.

Dubbed “astrologers to the stars,” the identical twin sisters, Ophira and Tali Edut, have caught the attention of millions worldwide including brands such as Revlon, Nordstrom and H&M with their spot-on zodiac predictions and will now share their talents with South Florida.

The event will be hosted at the 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop and begin at 6 p.m. with an exclusive meet and greet with the AstroTwins, zodiac-inspired cocktails, an astral photobooth, beats by DJ Yissel, and signed copies of The AstroTwins’ 2019 Horoscope Guide – a 500-page book that lays out the foundation for the year ahead. RSVP to the event will automatically enter attendees into a raffle for the chance to win a private reading with the AstroTwins. As an added bonus, earlier in the day the AstroTwins in partnership with 1 Hotel Beach Club, the hotel’s private membership club, will host a brunch event exclusive for members. Invitations to private events like this are some of the signature perks and privileges curated for 1 Hotel Beach Club members.

The “11/11 at 1” event with the AstroTwins will be 1 Hotel South Beach’s first effort to activate programming for 11/11. The hotel is known locally and brand-wide for its environment-and-nature-related celebrations such as its reoccurring events for the Full Moon, Earth Day, etc. To RSVP, please email 1sbevents@1hotels.com .

For more information on 1 Hotel South Beach, visit www.1hotels.com/south-beach . For more information on The AstroTwins, visit www.astrostyle.com or follow their journey on Twitter and Instagram as @AstroTwins or at their Facebook page, The AstroTwins .

WHEN:

Sunday, November 11th

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE:

1 Rooftop at 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139