Back to School Safety Tips

With the 2018-19 school year beginning on August 20, parents and motorists should take a moment and review the information below regarding safety in and around the Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center.

Obey all speed zones (15 mph) or slower, as the traffic dictates. Do not enter an intersection unless you have the room to clear “the box.” Do not block crosswalks. Before making turns, always look for pedestrians.

Do not park in residential spaces marked RESERVED. These spaces are for the use of the buildings’ tenants only and you will be cited. The parking garage is available to you at no charge for the first hour of drop off and the last hour of dismissal.

Always obey the Crossing Guards, they are there for your safety. Parents have been observed crossing without the use of the guard. This encourages children to follow.

Report any suspicious person, activity or problem to the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department.