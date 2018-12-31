BAL HARBOUR SHOPS & JACKSON HEALTH FOUNDATION HOSTS 2nd ANNUAL “ICE CREAM WE LOVE” WEEKEND TO BENEFIT HOLTZ CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Satisfy your sweet tooth while tasting local and national ice cream producers on

January 12 & 13, 2019

Bal Harbour Shops, the top selling retail center in the country according to Women’s Wear Daily, is partnering with leading local and national ice cream makers to bring a fun-filled weekend to South Florida and raise vital funds to benefit Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

The luxury shopping and dining destination, located just north of Miami Beach, will welcome locals and visitors of all ages to an over-the-top ice cream festival. Attendees can expect to sample creative confections from 18 unique ice cream vendors on Saturday, January 12, and Sunday January 13, 2019.

The 2nd annual “Ice Cream We Love” celebration will take place on the first level courtyards and second level promenades at Bal Harbour Shops. The event features a curated selection of ice cream parlor pop-up booths. Guests will be invited to stroll through the al fresco center, window shop and taste the fabulous flavors of celebrated l ice cream brands including local favorites like Dasher & Crank, Mr. Kream and Le Zoo will join purveyors like New York’s Ample Hills Creamery and Izzy’s Ice Cream from Minnesota to offer delicious, sweet treats for children and adults alike. Children of all ages can enjoy fun kid-friendly activities like face painting, a balloon artist and a scavenger hunt.

“We are proud to partner with Bal Harbour Shops for a second year in a row to host this amazing event,” said Jackson Health Foundation President and CEO Keith R. Tribble. “We grateful to the Whitman family and Bal Harbour Shops for the philanthropic work they have done in our community through this event. Holtz Children’s Hospital provides critical care to our community’s most vulnerable patients. This event gives us the opportunity to continue providing those much-needed services to young patients in need.”

The weekend long event celebrates the legacy of Bal Harbour Shops founder Stanley Whitman, a longstanding supporter of Holtz Children’s Hospital. Ice cream was Mr. Whitman’s favorite dessert and Bal Harbour Shops has created the event to honor his legacy and love for philanthropy. All proceeds from event ticket sales will go directly to Holtz Children’s Hospital and its mission to enhance and expand pediatric specialty programs that save the lives of children in Miami-Dade County every day. Tickets for Ice Cream We Love are $40 for adults and $15 for children and can be purchased online at www.IceCreamWeLove.com or by calling 305-585-GIVE (4483). All proceeds benefit Holtz Children’s Hospital.