Banana Bay Resort & Marina In Marathon, Florida Upgrades Amenities To Offer Pet-Friendly Accommodations, Water Sports And A Waterfront Bar

Adding to the resurgence in the Florida Keys, Banana Bay Resort & Marina in Marathon provides guests with their own personal oasis by adding pet-friendly offerings as well as onsite leisure and water sports activities. Located on 10 spacious acres along the Gulf Coast, the recently renovated tropical escape creates an authentic Marathon Key experience providing guests the amenities of a grand style resort, while tucked away in a quiet, intimate setting.

At Banana Bay, each of the hotel’s 59 deluxe guest rooms have been designed to welcome the ambiance of the Florida Keys with Zen-like décor and picturesque views of the marina bay or fresh water pool. If traveling by boat or have one in tow, the resort’s private marina has 34 transient slips for daily, weekly, and monthly rental with both boat trailer parking and launch access.

Visitors and locals alike will appreciate The Pointe at Banana Bay serving beer, wine and frozen daiquiris, complete with sunset views, waterfront seating, and hammocks. Located on the sand, the bar is open daily from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. with happy hour specials and live music Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

To further the experience, Banana Bay Resort & Marina has partnered with Better Than Most Water Sports to offer onsite kayaks, paddleboards, dive and snorkeling trips, sunset cruises and more. The resort also incorporates a pool and hot tub, tennis courts, a barbecue area with firepit, bike rentals, and horseshoes.

At Banana Bay Resort & Marina, furry friends no longer go unnoticed, as property unleashes a pet-friendly program, which is ideal for short and long-term guests. Guests can travel with their pet and enjoy special hotel amenities upon checking into their room, including food and drink bowls, plush bed, and toys. Pet lovers must notify the hotel of plans to bring their pet when they make a reservation. Dogs must weigh under 65 pounds and will require a non-refundable cleaning fee upon check-in.

Travelers can now take advantage of the Live Like a Local offer and save up to 35% off when booked before August 31, 2018. For more information or to book a stay at Banana Bay Resort & Marina, please visit bananabay.com or contact the resort at (866) 559.1032.