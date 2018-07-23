Baptist Health opens its doors in Miami Beach

Baptist Health South Florida today inaugurated the much-anticipated South Beach urgent care, diagnostic and outpatient center on Alton Road, bringing a new level of service and accessibility to health care in the southern part of Miami Beach.

The center encompasses a four-story, 60,000-square-foot facility designed by architecture firm Perkins+Will and developed by Russell Galbut’s Crescent Heights Development. The building encourages community health and well-being by connecting everyday urban amenities—like retail, food, and beverage—with active public spaces, walking paths, roof gardens, and state-of-the-art wellness care for mind and body.

“The Miami Beach outpatient center epitomizes the health care delivery model of the future,” said Ana Lopez-Blazquez, executive vice president and chief strategy & transformation officer. “It brings primary care, urgent care, diagnostic imaging, endoscopy and other services to where people live.”

Baptist Health now has more than 50 outpatient centers offering a broad spectrum of health care services throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.



The outpatient center at 709 Alton Road has an urgent care center for both adults and children that is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“The center is a culmination of many years of effort by Baptist Health South Florida, our doctors and staff, and community supporters who recognized the need for a modern facility in the southern part of Miami Beach,” added Lopez-Blazquez.

The primary care component has offices for doctors, while the endoscopy center has various rooms, and the diagnostic imaging center contains services for CT and MRI scans, nuclear medicine, X-ray and ultrasound.

In addition to the medical facilities, the building contains a Community Resource Center for Miami Beach residents and community groups, retail space on the ground floor, two stories of parking and a rooftop terrace with a garden.

The Miami Beach city commission approved the center in July 2015.