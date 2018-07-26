Baptist Health South Florida Unveils #thebeachwelove – Campaign for New Miami Beach Facility

Baptist Health South Florida invites you to the exclusive unveiling of its “Miami Beach, #TheBeachWeLove” campaign surrounding its new state-of-the-art wellness and medical complex. Campaign activations featuring six key influencers who live, work and/or play in Miami Beach will be unveiled to them and an audience of about 50. Following the presentation, there will be a panel discussion among the influencers about why Miami Beach is the “Beach They Love”. The campaign, a first of its kind for the healthcare industry, brings together locals who have made a difference in the community.

WHO:

Alina Villasante, founder & designer, Peace Love World

Jorge Moreno, musician & Miami Beach restaurant owner, Moreno’s Cuba

Andy Andras, fire fighter, skateboarder & Miami Beach resident

Ray Breslin, Miami Beach activist

Derek Waddy, yoga instructor, Green Monkey

Hector Priven, musical director,Temple Emanu-EL… and their friends and families.

WHEN:

Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 7 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – Unveiling

8:00 p.m. – Panel Discussion

WHERE:

Moreno’s Cuba

1850 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The new facility houses Diagnostic Imaging, Primary Care, Endoscopy, Urgent Care, and Physical Therapy centers, as well as a Community Hub offering wellness activities such as yoga, Zumba, and more. The Spine Care center is coming soon!