Baptist Health’s #TheBeachWeLove Campaign Reveal

Ana Lopez-Blazquez, Baptist Health Executive Vice-President, announces the official launch of Baptist Health’s #TheBeachWeLove campaign among Miami Beach community members Andy Andras (left) and Jorge Moreno (right), who are featured in the campaign.
Miami Beach community members featured in #TheBeachWeLove campaign watch on as the campaign video is released, getting a first-time look at themselves on the big screen. Audience members also include Baptist Health, Republica LLC, and Media Counselors employees who took part in the ideation and creation of the campaign.
Miami Beach community members share a laugh as they explain, in their own words, why Miami Beach is #TheBeachWeLove. From left to right: Alina Villasante, founder & designer, Peace Love World; Jorge Moreno, musician & Miami Beach restaurant owner, Moreno’s Cuba; Ray Breslin, Miami Beach activist; Derek Waddy, yoga instructor, Green Monkey; Hector Priven, musical director, Temple Emanu-EL; and Andy Andras, firefighter, skateboarder & Miami Beach resident.
The entrance of Jorge Moreno’s restaurant, Moreno’s Cuba, where Baptist Health’s #TheBeachWeLove campaign was unveiled to Miami Beach community members. Moreno’s Cuba “features an eclectic style where vintage Miami meets Old Havana, nestled down a tropical path… at the Dorchester Hotel in Miami Beach.”
#TheBeachWeLove campaign posters turned over prior to their unveiling. On the other side of the posters are the official campaign photos featuring each of the selected Miami Beach community members. Those community members include: Alina Villasante, Jorge Moreno, Andy Andras, Ray Breslin, Derek Waddy, Hector Priven, and Chloe Tula.
