Bliss Spa At W South Launches Summer Of Bliss

Stylish South Beach Spa Entices Spa Lovers With a Lineup of Tension-Fighting and Beauty Enhancing Offers During Miami Spa Month

Bliss Spa at W South Beach announces its Summer of Bliss program during Miami Spa Month, which runs from July 1 – August 31, 2018. Miami Spa Month entices locals and visitors to indulge in luxurious spa experiences at discounted rates at $109, and Bliss Spa is offering the most attractive offers during this city-wide promotion with unbeatable added perks such as beach and pool access, discounted valet parking, complimentary refreshers such as a watermelon coolers, a 20% discount on nail services, a 25% discount for lunch at The Dutch, a famous brownie bar and more. All guests who reserve a treatment during the two-month long Summer of Bliss will receive a $25 gift certificate to use on their next visit and will be automatically entered into a sweepstake for a one-year bliss Spa membership.

Bliss Spa at W South Beach is known for its clever, super-effective spa services with an exhilarating, ‘no attitude’ atmosphere. The 7,300 square foot facility offers a soothing environment for spa enthusiasts in the heart of South Beach and is a must-stop for both stylish jet-setters and beauty-loving locals.

Featured Summer of Bliss Offerings:

Watermelon Honeydew Facial- For $109, guests can quench their summer skin with all the expertly performed skincare essentials (cleansing, exfoliation, and extractions) and a variety of upgrades to give skin an instant boost of hydration. Using a multi-masking technique, a watermelon mask and honey mask tops off moisture levels and electrolytes to plump and soften skin, leaving a refreshed and dewy complexion. This treatment includes an arm, lower leg, and foot massage and lasts 60 minutes.

Lychee Whip Cream Facial– This sensational reviver nourishes the skin with a fresh facial applying all of the fixings (cleansing, exfoliation, extractions, and mask). A bouncy, fun cleansing ball with a one-of-a-kind soft jelly texture and nutrient-rich lychee extract cleanses skin while a gentle exfoliating cream of moisturizing papaya and calming pineapple soothes and clarifies the complexion. This skin cocktail is topped off with an airy whipped mask – a brightening boost of marshmallow root extract – delivering a surge of hydration to instantly reveal a new luminosity. The $109 treatment is complete with an arm, lower leg, and foot massage and leaves the skin with a “lit from within” glow.

Lemon-Aid Body Polish + Massage– An ultra-nourishing lemon and sage scrub exfoliates, cleanses and softens the skin. This 80-minute treatment includes a lemon-infused paraffin foot treatment, a warm lemon hand compress, a hydrating lemon and sage body butter application, and a full-body rubdown to target the most troubled spots and soothe the senses for just $109.

Blissage™75– This mind-unwinding, 75-minute full-body massage begins with a sole-soothing warm wax foot wrap, followed by a ridiculously relaxing rubdown designed to loosen up and target the most troubled muscles for $109.

Shopping Spree – For $109, guests can select one of the following services and add a $25 shopping spree on new or favorite bliss products. Blissage™75- 75 minutes Watermelon Honeydew Facial- 60 minutes Lychee Whip Cream Facial- 60 minutes

– For $109, guests can select one of the following services and add a $25 shopping spree on new or favorite bliss products.

Lounge Life– For $139, guests may select any Miami Spa Month service and add a beachfront lounge chair and umbrella to enjoy a relaxing summer day.

In addition to the treatments and offerings, Bliss Spa is hosting a series of events to combine several 15-minute treatments into a two-hour happy hour for those who can’t decide on just one service including the following:

Taster Oxygen Blast

Taster neck, shoulder, hand, and arm massage

Polish change

Hot paraffin pack for the hands or feet

Select one product up to $25 value