BOB’S YOUR UNCLE NOW OPEN IN MIAMI BEACH

Neighborhood-Friendly Bar Offers Rotating Craft Beers, Specialty Cocktails and Vintage Board Games Until 3 a.m. Daily

From the team behind Bob’s Your Uncle on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York, Bob’s Your Uncle Miami debuts its neighborhood-friendly Miami Beach outpost. Located in the heart of North Beach, Bob’s Your Uncle attracts an eclectic clientele with its warm hospitality, affordable craft libations and laidback ambiance.

Situated in the historic district of Normandy Isle across from the iconic Normandy fountain, Bob’s Your Uncle is a comfortable, neighborhood bar with indoor and outdoor spaces. The backyard patio and spacious bar features 60 seats offering a vast selection of craft spirits, draft beers and wine by the glass. Rustic handcrafted wooden tables frame the bar with walls covered by a collection of framed photos of famous Bobs: Marley, Ross, Dylan, Barker, Saget. The space is home to a variety of classic board games and a vintage arcade table with games like PacMan, Galaga, Space Invaders and more.

“We wanted to introduce Miami Beach to a simple gathering spot for everyone to enjoy themselves,” said Danielle Savin, Co-owner of Bob’s Your Uncle. “When guests visit Bob’s, we want their experience to be as simple as the name Bob – sip on a cocktail, play a game, buy a round for a friend and ‘get Bob’d’.”

The bar menu is divided by $11 rotating seasonal cocktails; a $10 mule bar featuring twists on a traditional mule; a $9 spritz list; rotating craft beer; wine and Jell-O shots. Current cocktail highlights include the Miami Manhattan made with Thomas Tew rum, Rough Rider rye, Cocchi Storico vermouth and Cappelletti Aperitivo and the Smoke the Mule made with Duke & Dame whiskey, pineapple juice, smoke and salt bitters and ginger beer. Guests can uncover references of Bob throughout the menu like the Ricky Bobby made with Bobby’s Gin, lemon juice, club soda and the Bob’s Old Fashioned made with Rittenhouse rye, smoke bitters and demerara. A bar bites menu is soon to come to accompany libations.

Bob’s Your Uncle offers happy hour daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring $6 well drinks, a selection of draft beers, beer & shot specials and house red and white wine by the glass. Additional weekly specials include a reverse happy hour for industry executives Sunday through Thursday from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monthly interactive events will be added to the bar’s programming including Salsa Saturdays, Bingo Nights and more.

Bob’s Your Uncle is located at 928 71st Street Miami Beach, FL 33141 and is open seven days a week from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. For more information, please visit www.bobsyouruncle.rocks or call 786-542-5366.