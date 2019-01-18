Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club Grand Opening

Autograph Collection Hotels hosted an international crowd to discover a new kind of Miami Beach experience at the debut of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club. From world- renowned synchronized swimmers, The Aqualilies, to exclusive art installations with Minuty Rose artist Ashley Mary, the hotel’s 1940s European-inspired beauty offered an “exactly like nothing else” experience. Partygoers enjoyed the warm fall breezes at Bungalow By The Sea, the hotel’s poolside restaurant and bar, while enjoying light bites from hotel’s signature restaurant Donna Mare and endlessly flowing Rose by Minuty.

