CANCUN GRILL ANNOUNCES SECOND RESTAURANT OPENING IN DORAL

Beloved family-owned Mexican restaurant expands to Doral

After nearly 28 years, Miami Lakes’ adored Mexican restaurant Cancun Grill has announced the opening of its second location in Doral on Monday, July 23. Recognized for its authentic and comforting Mexican cuisine in Miami Lakes, the Doral restaurant will feature a similar concept: traditional Mexican flavors with local influences in a contemporary and energized setting, inviting diners on a passport-free trip to Mexico.

“My family and I have traveled to Mexico several times over the last year, collecting everything we need to deliver an entirely authentic dining experience to Doral: spices, inspiration, art, décor – even our consulting chef,” said Martín Cardenas, executive chef, and owner, Cancun Grill. “We can’t wait to introduce our culture and cuisine to the residents and businesses of the area.”

Design

Upon entering the 6,500 square-foot industrial-modern designed eatery, guests are treated to a feast for the eyes with the striking blend of textures, patterns and colors found throughout the floors, ceiling and walls. The tiled entryway welcomes diners with an oversized artist drawing of ‘Serpientes y Escaleras’, a Mexican rendition of the childhood classic ‘Chutes & Ladders’, setting a playful tone upon entry.

The turquoise mosaic floors first lead to the expansive bar, situated under authentic wooden Mexican flags spanning the ceiling of the entire restaurant. The bar features ample seating and a large TV ideal for lively sporting events. Cabana doors open up to a private terrace creating a seamless indoor/outdoor flow, inviting guests to enjoy dining al fresco.

The turquoise floor tiles transition to cobalt blue, signaling the entrance to the open dining room, which seats up to 200 diners. The dining room walls are lined with hand-painted Mexican ornaments and along the entire back wall is a colorful, larger-than-life mural painted by Mexican artist Olga Zuno. The progressive mural tells the story of a Mexican “campesino” masterfully tending to his corn crop, preparing a perfect “masa” for the “Maestras Señoras” who will prepare soft, fragrant, nostalgic tortillas. Wooden tables, chairs, placemats, and ceramics were sourced in Mexico, some even handcrafted in the tiniest villages. Collectively, each piece of art and décor in the restaurant tells a story of the Cardenas family and Mexican history. Sliding barn doors lead to the nearby private dining room which seats up to 50 guests for group celebrations and is A/V ready for business meetings.

Near the rear of the restaurant is an expansive exhibition kitchen featuring a savory Guacamole Bar and “Barra de Mariscos”, inviting diners for an up-close-and-personal chef’s table experience.

Dining

Similar to the Miami Lakes location, Consulting Chef Gustavo Zepeda’s menu takes a 360-degree approach to Mexican cuisine—fusing culinary staples from all parts of the region. Using as many organic and locally-sourced ingredients as possible, signature main dishes include: Tacos al Pastor, shaved on-the-spot from the rotating “trompo”; Tacos Gobernador with grilled crispy shrimp, chile-chipotle aioli, Oaxaca cheese, guacamole and pickled vegetables; Chimichangas Barbacoa, topped with homemade ranchera sauce (one of several house-made sauces), and Miami Fajitas mixed with steak, chicken, and shrimp. For dessert, the Helado Frito, fried ice cream lightly coated with dulce de leche, is a Cardenas family favorite.

At the exhibition kitchen counter, guests can interact with chefs as they prep a variety of dishes such as Guacamole Chicharron de Rib Eye made with crispy rib eye steak, among other guacamoles personalized to taste and heat; Ceviche de Camaron o Pescado tossed in the family’s decades-old secret sauce; and handmade tortillas.

The restaurant will feature similar promotions to its sister location including “All You Can Eat Tacos” on Tuesday and Thursday from 6 pm to close and kids eat free on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m.

Drinks

Often recognized for its light-hearted, fiesta-like atmosphere, the expansive bar is lined with a mezcal collection that true enthusiasts will appreciate. Signature cocktails include Margarita de la Rosa made with El Jimador Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice, rose syrup, rose petals and a splash of rose water and the Oaxacan Old Fashion made with Mezcal Montelobos Joven, agave and grapefruit bitters.

The bar will feature a nightly happy hour from 4 – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday with 50% off the entire cocktail menu and a special bar menu. The restaurant will also offer full-service catering for celebrations and executive lunches.

Cancun Grill Doral will be open seven days a week:

Sunday – Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Thursday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cancun Grill Doral is located at 7835 NW 107th Avenue, Suite #3-01, Doral, FL 33178.

For more information, call 305.307.7003 or visit cancungrilldoral.com.