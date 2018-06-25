CARIBBEAN305 INVITES FOODIES TO ENJOY AWARD-WINNING DISHES AND COCKTAILS FROM 16 CARIBBEAN DESTINATIONS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Saturday, June 23, 2018, food lovers delighted as Caribbean305 returned to Miami for another year at the Treetop Ballroom at Jungle Island. The annual event is known for highlighting the art of Caribbean cooking also celebrated and showcased all things Caribbean. Kicking off the exciting festivities, media, influencers, and bloggers were invited to a media cocktail event at Segafredo L’Originale on the iconic Lincoln Road. Guests enjoyed cocktails and lite bites as well as a short program including the City of Miami Beach, City of Miami and the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District.

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) which presents the event each year, proudly brought together top chefs and mixologists from the region. Food, dance, music, rum, lively colors, and dynamic entertainment were just a few of the elements representing Caribbean culture.

Attendees at Caribbean305 had the opportunity to enjoy authentic creations from 16 Caribbean culinary teams, representing the following Caribbean nations: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos and the US Virgin Islands.

Caribbean305 also included an open-bar featuring top Caribbean Hall of Fame mixologists that created award-winning signature drinks, proving a true taste of the very best flavors of the Caribbean.

“Foodies” rejoiced at this year’s Caribbean305, one of Miami’s top (and most anticipated) culinary events that also featured local celebrities, city officials and big names in the food world, coming together to celebrate the spirit of the islands.

“Caribbean culture is so important in Miami because it’s deeply rooted here. I feel like we are an extension of the Caribbean itself. Our people, the music, the food, the agriculture, and the traditions,” stated Chef Adrianne Calvo, South Florida ambassador for Caribbean305.

2018 Sponsors include: Miami Carnival, Turks and Caicos Tourism, Red Stripe, JetBlue Vacations and Sazerac Company serving Cane Run Estate Rum, Black Magic Spiced Rum, Southern Comfort, Peychaud’s Aperitivo and Villiger Cigars. Gold Sponsors Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Belize Tourism Board, Caribbean Airlines, Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, Goya Foods, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Jamaica Tourist Board, JetBlue, Miami Broward Carnival, Sandals Resorts, St. Lucia Tourism Authority, T-Mobile, United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, and Zico Coconut Water. Media Sponsors: Caribbean Journal, Travel2LATAM, iHeartRadio, Miami New Times, Diario Las Americas.