CELEBRATE 17 YEARS OF THE MIAMI SPICE RESTAURANT PROGRAM WITH THE DESTINATION’S DIVERSE CULINARY CULTURE

The GMCVB Invites Food Lovers to Enjoy Delicious Dining Deals with more than 200 Participating Restaurants

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) will kick-off the 17th year of its highly anticipated Miami Spice Restaurant Program, which brings local and visiting foodies exclusive dining discounts. From August 1 through September 30, 2018, the program will showcase Greater Miami and The Beaches’ diverse and ever-evolving culinary scene with an estimate of more than one million Miami Spice meals served since its inception in 2001. Sponsors include Chandon California, Fiji Water, Terrazas de los Andes and Stella Artois.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the 17th anniversary of Miami Spice and its extraordinary value which gives diners the opportunity to revel in savory, signature dishes created by world-renowned chefs,” said GMCVB President and CEO William D. Talbert, III, CDME. “This year’s program is more robust than ever and offers both residents and visitors alike exclusive, seasonal savings offered in Greater Miami and the Beaches.”

During August and September, fine dining restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe Miami Spice menus at reduced prices ($23 per person for lunch and brunch / $39 per person for dinner) in some of the destination’s most popular and vibrant neighborhoods – Miami Beach, Bal Harbour, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Doral, Downtown Miami, South Miami, Sunny Isles, and Wynwood. Prices include an appetizer, entrée and dessert; tax, tip, libations and service charges are additional. A Miami Spice fan-favorite addition that made its way into the line-up just last year will return with select restaurants offering irresistible brunch menusfor $23 per person.

This year, the Miami Spice Restaurant Program will be collaborating with Slow Food Miami, a local nonprofit organization that recognizes local businesses that maintain good, clean and fair standards, awarding the Snail of Approval to producers, co-producers and artisans, in recognition of their contribution to the Quality, Authenticity and Sustainability of the food and beverages consumed. The Miami Spice website will mark the 2018 participants that are sealed with the Snail of Approval.

Among the exciting new participating restaurants are Add!kt at the W Miami, Azabu Miami Beach, Biella Ristorante, Chotto Matte, Caña, Diez y Seis, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Habitat Miami Beach, Katsuya Brickell, La Rue Bistronomie, Malibu Farm Miami Beach, M House Miami, MayFair Kitchen, Obra Kitchen Table, Palat, Planta, Pubbelly Sushi, The Alley, The Grill on the Alley Aventura and The Strand Bar & Grill.

To date, 206 restaurants are participating, with 24 joining for the first time. The list includes:

26 Sushi & Tapas

5300 Chop House

94th Aero Squadron Restaurant

Add!kt at the W Miami

Alter

Anacapri Italian Restaurant

Area 31

Ariete

Artisan Beach House

Atlantikos – The St. Regis Bal Harbour

Atrio Restaurant & Wine Room

Azabu Miami Beach

Babylon Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar

Bagatelle Miami

Bahia at Four Seasons Hotel Miami

Bâoli Miami

Bar Collins at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Barsecco

Bazaar Mar by José Andrés

Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant

Biella Ristorante

Bird & Bone

BLT Prime

Blue Collar

Blue Matisse

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill

Boulud Sud

BOURBON STEAK Miami

Brasserie Brickell Key

Brasserie Central

BrickTop’s

Brisa New American Bistro

Bulla Gastrobar

Byblos Miami

Café Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery

Cafe Prima Pasta

Cafe Roval

Caffe Vialetto

Caña

Cantina Beach

Cantina La 20

Casa Faena Restaurant

Cecconi’s Miami Beach at Soho Beach House

Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar

Chotto Matte

Christy’s Restaurant

Cibo Wine Bar

Cipriani Restaurant

Coco Bambu

CORSAIR kitchen & bar

Crudos Fusion Art

CRUST

Devon Seafood + Steak

Diez y Seis

Dolce Italian Restaurant

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

Drunken Dragon

Earls Kitchen + Bar

EDGE Steak & Bar

El Cielo Miami

Essensia Restaurant and Lounge

Estefan Kitchen

Estiatorio Milos

Fifi’s On The Beach Seafood Restaurant

Fi’lia by Michael Schwartz at SLS Brickell

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Fontana

Fooq’s Miami

Forte dei Marmi

Gianni’s At The Villa

Gili’s Beach Club

GKBistronomie

Graziano’s

Habitat Miami Beach

Hakkasan at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Il Mulino NY

Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen

Jaya at The Setai

Juvia Miami

Katsuya

Kitchen 305

Komodo

KYU

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

La Moderna Miami

La Palma Ristorante & Bar

La Riviera

La Rue Bistronomie

La Terraza Café & Bar

Larios on the Beach

Le Zoo

Le Bouchon Du Grove

Leynia at Delano

Lightkeepers

Lima at Atton Brickell Miami

Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at Faena Miami Beach

LT Steak & Seafood

Lure Fishbar

Malibu Farm Miami Beach

M House Miami

Marion

Mariposa Restaurant at Neiman Marcus

Matador Room

MayFair Kitchen

Meat Market Miami Beach

Mira Five Stars

MesaMar Seafood Table

Michael’s Genuine® Food & Drink

Miranda Cuisine & Bar

Mondrian Caffé

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Market at EDITION

Mr. Chow Miami

NaiYaRa

Nautilus Cabana Club

Neomi’s Grill

New Campo Argentino Steakhouse

Nikki Beach

Novecento

Obra Kitchen Table

Oliver’s Bistro

Ortanique on the Mile

Palat

Palme d’Or

Panorama Restaurant & Sky Lounge

PAO by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach

Paon Eatery

Pascal’s On Ponce

Peacock Garden Bistro

Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe

Pied à Terre at the Cadet Hotel

Pisco y Nazca

Plant Miami

Planta

PM Fish & Steak House

Prime Fish

Prime Italian

Pubbelly Noodle Bar

Pubbelly Sushi

Quattro Gastronomia Italiana

R House

RED, the Steakhouse

Rooftop at E11EVEN

Rusty Pelican

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante

Sawa Restaurant & Lounge

Scarpetta by Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Seasons 52

Seaspice

Shula’s 347 Grill

Shula’s Steak 2

Shula’s Steak House, The Original

Skorpios

Smith & Wollensky

Social Club

Soul Tavern

Soyka Restaurant

Spiga Restaurant

Strada in the Grove

StripSteak by Michael Mina

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

Sushi Garage

SUSHISAMBA Miami Beach

Swine Southern Table & Bar

Talavera Cocina Mexicana

Tanuki Miami

Texas de Brazil Miami Beach

The Alley

The Bazaar by José Andrés

The Capital Grille

The Dutch Miami

The Forge Restaurant

The Grill on the Alley

The National Hotel Tamara’s Bistro

The Strand Bar & Grill

The Tuck Room

Toro Toro Miami

TUYO @ Miami Culinary Institute

Two Chefs Restaurant

UMI Sushi & Sake Bar at Delano

Upland

Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Zest by Ortanique

Zucca Restaurant

Zuma Miami



For a full list of participating restaurants, Miami Spice menus and special events, please visit www.iLoveMiamiSpice.com.

Miami Hotel Months

The GMCVB launched its Miami Hotel Months campaign aimed at enticing guests to enjoy tempting hotel offers from June to September. With more than 85 participating hotels in Greater Miami and the Beaches, there are enticing special offers and discounts. The campaign runs through September 30, 2018 and will include not just discounts on hotel stays but complimentary breakfasts, valet parking, activities and internet. In addition, business professionals can take advantage of special offers when their team meets in Miami. More details can be found on MiamiMeetings.com.

The Miami Hotel Months discounts are a perfect addition to upcoming offers from the popular Miami Spa Month (July-August) and Miami Spice Month (August–September), which provide locals and visitors the opportunity to not only relax in world-renowned hotels, but also take advantage of spa treatments and gourmet meals at a discount. The Miami Hotel Months campaign is part of the GMCVB’s increasingly popular Miami Temptations Program, and takes a thematic focus on the best that Miami has to offer with monthly deals and special events. For more information on the special offers visit MiamiHotelMonths.com.