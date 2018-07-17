CELEBRATE 17 YEARS OF THE MIAMI SPICE RESTAURANT PROGRAM WITH THE DESTINATION’S DIVERSE CULINARY CULTURE

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The GMCVB Invites Food Lovers to Enjoy Delicious Dining Deals with more than 200 Participating Restaurants
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) will kick-off the 17th year of its highly anticipated Miami Spice Restaurant Program, which brings local and visiting foodies exclusive dining discounts. From August 1 through September 30, 2018, the program will showcase Greater Miami and The Beaches’ diverse and ever-evolving culinary scene with an estimate of more than one million Miami Spice meals served since its inception in 2001. Sponsors include Chandon California, Fiji Water, Terrazas de los Andes and Stella Artois.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating the 17th anniversary of Miami Spice and its extraordinary value which gives diners the opportunity to revel in savory, signature dishes created by world-renowned chefs,” said GMCVB President and CEO William D. Talbert, III, CDME. “This year’s program is more robust than ever and offers both residents and visitors alike exclusive, seasonal savings offered in Greater Miami and the Beaches.”
During August and September, fine dining restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe Miami Spice menus at reduced prices ($23 per person for lunch and brunch / $39 per person for dinner) in some of the destination’s most popular and vibrant neighborhoods – Miami Beach, Bal Harbour, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Doral, Downtown Miami, South Miami, Sunny Isles, and Wynwood. Prices include an appetizer, entrée and dessert; tax, tip, libations and service charges are additional. A Miami Spice fan-favorite addition that made its way into the line-up just last year will return with select restaurants offering irresistible brunch menusfor $23 per person.
This year, the Miami Spice Restaurant Program will be collaborating with Slow Food Miami, a local nonprofit organization that recognizes local businesses that maintain good, clean and fair standards, awarding the Snail of Approval to producers, co-producers and artisans, in recognition of their contribution to the Quality, Authenticity and Sustainability of the food and beverages consumed. The Miami Spice website will mark the 2018 participants that are sealed with the Snail of Approval.
Among the exciting new participating restaurants are Add!kt at the W Miami, Azabu Miami Beach, Biella Ristorante, Chotto Matte, Caña, Diez y Seis, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Habitat Miami Beach, Katsuya Brickell, La Rue Bistronomie, Malibu Farm Miami Beach, M House Miami, MayFair Kitchen, Obra Kitchen Table, Palat, Planta, Pubbelly Sushi, The Alley, The Grill on the Alley Aventura and The Strand Bar & Grill.
To date, 206 restaurants are participating, with 24 joining for the first time. The list includes:
26 Sushi & Tapas
5300 Chop House
94th Aero Squadron Restaurant
Add!kt at the W Miami
Alter
Anacapri Italian Restaurant
Area 31
Ariete
Artisan Beach House
Atlantikos – The St. Regis Bal Harbour
Atrio Restaurant & Wine Room
Azabu Miami Beach
Babylon Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar
Bagatelle Miami
Bahia at Four Seasons Hotel Miami
Bâoli Miami
Bar Collins at Loews Miami Beach Hotel
Barsecco
Bazaar Mar by José Andrés
Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant
Biella Ristorante
Bird & Bone
BLT Prime
Blue Collar
Blue Matisse
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
Boulud Sud
BOURBON STEAK Miami
Brasserie Brickell Key
Brasserie Central
BrickTop’s
Brisa New American Bistro
Bulla Gastrobar
Byblos Miami
Café Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery
Cafe Prima Pasta
Cafe Roval
Caffe Vialetto
Caña
Cantina Beach
Cantina La 20
Casa Faena Restaurant
Cecconi’s Miami Beach at Soho Beach House
Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar
Chotto Matte
Christy’s Restaurant
Cibo Wine Bar
Cipriani Restaurant
Coco Bambu
CORSAIR kitchen & bar
Crudos Fusion Art
CRUST
Devon Seafood + Steak
Diez y Seis
Dolce Italian Restaurant
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
Drunken Dragon
Earls Kitchen + Bar
EDGE Steak & Bar
El Cielo Miami
Essensia Restaurant and Lounge
Estefan Kitchen
Estiatorio Milos
Fifi’s On The Beach Seafood Restaurant
Fi’lia by Michael Schwartz at SLS Brickell
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
Fontana
Fooq’s Miami
Forte dei Marmi
Gianni’s At The Villa
Gili’s Beach Club
GKBistronomie
Graziano’s
Habitat Miami Beach
Hakkasan at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Il Mulino NY
Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen
Jaya at The Setai
Juvia Miami
Katsuya
Kitchen 305
Komodo
KYU
La Mar by Gastón Acurio
La Moderna Miami
La Palma Ristorante & Bar
La Riviera
La Rue Bistronomie
La Terraza Café & Bar
Larios on the Beach
Le Zoo
Le Bouchon Du Grove
Leynia at Delano
Lightkeepers
Lima at Atton Brickell Miami
Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at Faena Miami Beach
LT Steak & Seafood
Lure Fishbar
Malibu Farm Miami Beach
M House Miami
Marion
Mariposa Restaurant at Neiman Marcus
Matador Room
MayFair Kitchen
Meat Market Miami Beach
Mira Five Stars
MesaMar Seafood Table
Michael’s Genuine® Food & Drink
Miranda Cuisine & Bar
Mondrian Caffé
Morton’s The Steakhouse
Market at EDITION
Mr. Chow Miami
NaiYaRa
Nautilus Cabana Club
Neomi’s Grill
New Campo Argentino Steakhouse
Nikki Beach
Novecento
Obra Kitchen Table
Oliver’s Bistro
Ortanique on the Mile
Palat
Palme d’Or
Panorama Restaurant & Sky Lounge
PAO by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach
Paon Eatery
Pascal’s On Ponce
Peacock Garden Bistro
Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe
Pied à Terre at the Cadet Hotel
Pisco y Nazca
Plant Miami
Planta
PM Fish & Steak House
Prime Fish
Prime Italian
Pubbelly Noodle Bar
Pubbelly Sushi
Quattro Gastronomia Italiana
R House
RED, the Steakhouse
Rooftop at E11EVEN
Rusty Pelican
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante
Sawa Restaurant & Lounge
Scarpetta by Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Seasons 52
Seaspice
Shula’s 347 Grill
Shula’s Steak 2
Shula’s Steak House, The Original
Skorpios
Smith & Wollensky
Social Club
Soul Tavern
Soyka Restaurant
Spiga Restaurant
Strada in the Grove
StripSteak by Michael Mina
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Sushi Garage
SUSHISAMBA Miami Beach
Swine Southern Table & Bar
Talavera Cocina Mexicana
Tanuki Miami
Texas de Brazil Miami Beach
The Alley
The Bazaar by José Andrés
The Capital Grille
The Dutch Miami
The Forge Restaurant
The Grill on the Alley
The National Hotel Tamara’s Bistro
The Strand Bar & Grill
The Tuck Room
Toro Toro Miami
TUYO @ Miami Culinary Institute
Two Chefs Restaurant
UMI Sushi & Sake Bar at Delano
Upland
Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Zest by Ortanique
Zucca Restaurant
Zuma Miami
For a full list of participating restaurants, Miami Spice menus and special events, please visit www.iLoveMiamiSpice.com.
Miami Hotel Months
The GMCVB launched its Miami Hotel Months campaign aimed at enticing guests to enjoy tempting hotel offers from June to September. With more than 85 participating hotels in Greater Miami and the Beaches, there are enticing special offers and discounts. The campaign runs through September 30, 2018 and will include not just discounts on hotel stays but complimentary breakfasts, valet parking, activities and internet. In addition, business professionals can take advantage of special offers when their team meets in Miami. More details can be found on MiamiMeetings.com.
The Miami Hotel Months discounts are a perfect addition to upcoming offers from the popular Miami Spa Month (July-August) and Miami Spice Month (August–September), which provide locals and visitors the opportunity to not only relax in world-renowned hotels, but also take advantage of spa treatments and gourmet meals at a discount. The Miami Hotel Months campaign is part of the GMCVB’s increasingly popular Miami Temptations Program, and takes a thematic focus on the best that Miami has to offer with monthly deals and special events. For more information on the special offers visit MiamiHotelMonths.com.
Be the first to comment on "CELEBRATE 17 YEARS OF THE MIAMI SPICE RESTAURANT PROGRAM WITH THE DESTINATION’S DIVERSE CULINARY CULTURE"