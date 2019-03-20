Celebrate the LBGTQ Community All Year Long

Miami Beach Welcomes and Celebrates the LBGTQ Community All Year Long with Specialty Events, Hotel Openings and Destination Experiences

Miami Beach is an award-winning LGBTQ destination filled with spirit and pride offering a multitude of experiences that cater to gay travelers from around the globe. From new, “hetero-friendly” hotels debuting stateside and must-visit drag brunch shows, to the iconic Miami beach Pride Parade next month, Miami Beach is like no other place in the world, embracing and celebrating the gay community all 365 days of the year.

Miami Beach has a long history of welcoming gay travelers and offering a variety of events, hotels, restaurants, bars and destinations that makes anyone in the LGBTQ community feel at home,” said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “More than 1.2 million LGBTQ travelers visit our destination each year and we are dedicated to continuing our concerted efforts to accommodate this coveted traveler segment through ongoing, city-wide initiatives.”

Travelers looking for a gay-centric stay on Miami Beach this year can choose from a number of Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority picks including:

What to Do:

Where to Stay:

Axel Hotels – The internationally renowned LGBTQ hotel brand will call Miami Beach home in 2019, the chain’s first US location, that will include a destination restaurant, spa and community experiences.

– The internationally renowned LGBTQ hotel brand will call Miami Beach home in 2019, the chain’s first US location, that will include a destination restaurant, spa and community experiences. Hotel Gaythering – This award-winning, iconic gay-owned hotel in Miami Beach is a boutique destination with “handsome industrial” design. Fully equipped for gay vacationers and locals alike with amenities such as an onsite gay bar with daily events and weekly specials, and clothing-optional, men-only gay sauna, jacuzzi, and steam room.

Where to Eat + Drink:

Front Porch Café – Stop by this beloved gay-owned institution that has been serving up the best breakfast in town for over 20 years and don’t miss the iconic pancakes.

Palace Bar – Brunch on the weekends is destination event on Ocean Drive and Palace Bar brings out all the stops with their legendary bottomless brunch + live drag shows.

Big Pink – Located South of Fifth, the restaurant is an all-hours scene for anyone looking for a retro diner experience to recover after a late night out.

Icebox Cafe – a staple on Miami Beach for 20 years, this gay-owned culinary destination offers up breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner and is even home to Oprah's favorite chocolate cake.

For more information on the best gay-friendly ways to experience Miami Beach in 2019, download the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/ .