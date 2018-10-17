Celebrity Beach Soccer Match & World Futbol Gala

The highly coveted event arrives in Miami Beach to launch a citywide event!

The World Fútbol Gala will take place in Miami this year. The November 17th, 2018 activation will be broken down into two events. The first event will be our Celebrity Beach Soccer Match behind the W hotel in South Beach, where a 7 on 7 match will take place with Sports Illustrated models, celebrities and soccer stars. The Celebrity Beach Soccer Match will offer unique branding opportunities not only on and around the “field” but also throughout both the general admission section and VIP table/lounge area. Audiences will have an opportunity to partake in a VIP brunch along with table & lounge seating. The match will benefit Best Buddies International.

The second event will be the finale of the night with our World Cup themed gala at the Miami Marine Stadium to benefit the Little Lighthouse Foundation . VIP guests will be offered a global culinary experience. Where the 16 countries that competed in the World cup will now compete for another title. Guests will have chance to vote on which country they preferred and an award / cash prize will be granted to the winner. VIP grab bags will be offered as they finish their around the world culinary experience and enjoy Fútbol activations through the main arena for the night. A runway show of Miss Contestants will feature representatives from the final 16 country teams wearing their national costumes. Guests will be a offered silent auction items that any fan would dream of. There will be experiences to participate in activations such as FIFA 19 game room, a Fútbol simulation room and a fan selfie station. Exciting live entertainment and DJ performances will be taking place throughout the night. Needless to say, guests will have no shortage of excitement throughout the night.

For ticket purchases and sponsorship opportunities please contact Julianna Clare Strout at jstrout@gacp.com.