CGI MERCHANT GROUP RECEIVES DEAL OF THE YEAR AWARD BY NABHOOD

Raoul Thomas, Founder and CEO of CGI Merchant Group (CGI), a real estate focused private equity firm, proudly accepted the Deal of the Year Award by the National Association of Black Hotel Owners ( NABHOOD ). Thomas was presented the award by Andrew “Andy” Ingraham, President and Founder of NABHOOD.

Thomas was joined by Hilton CEO, Christopher Nassetta, Verdun Perry, Sr. Managing Director and Co-Head of Strategic Partners at Blackstone, and the CGI Merchant Group team at The Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel to accept the award.

“It is a great honor to be recognized with such an award”, said Raoul Thomas, Founder and CEO of CGI, “This award is a testament to CGI’s growth and our passionate team who delivers outstanding solutions to a base of loyal customers. It is an absolute pleasure to be a part of the 2019 NABHOOD Summit on behalf of CGI Merchant Group and The Gabriel Miami Hotel”.

The 23rd Annual International African American Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit & Trade Show took place on July 24-26, 2019 and is designed to educate professionals on becoming a hotel owner or investor. The annual NABHOOD Summit also shares minority investment trends, explores supplier opportunities, and touches on diversity issues affecting the industry. The summit features several executive level professionals from the world’s leading hotel brands.

During this 3-day summit, Thomas was recognized for his vast knowledge and success of The Gabriel Miami. The Gabriel hotel, located in Downtown Miami, recently underwent the swiftest transition to a Curio Collection in Hilton history. “Raoul had the good fortune to partner with a star brand to turn that hotel around,” said Andy Ingram, President of NABHOOD.

On Wednesday, July 24, The Gabriel Miami’ s newest upscale, Latin-inspired dining concept, CVLTVRA hosted the NABHOOD opening reception, where members of the Black Hoteliers Association were present, as well as former Mayor of Miami, Manny “Manuel” Diaz.