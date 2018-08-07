Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Cheap Eats: Daily Cuban Happy Hour and Taco Tuesdays at Nautilus South Beach

By: Miami Beach Chamber |August 7, 2018

 

 

Nautilus South Beach knows nothing gets locals tongues wagging and whetted like a good summer deal so they present two new pocket-friendly offers designed to energize or feed a hungry gang: Cuban Happy Hour and Taco Tuesdays.

☕ Staring on Wednesday, August 1, get your cafecito fix daily from 4-5pm at the lobby’s Nauti Grind, which features all the Cuban cafe’s items at 50% off, including cortaditos, coladas, pastries, empanadas, croquetas and more while they last.

There’s no time like Taco time! Starting Tuesday, August 7 experience Nautilus’ all-new Taco Tuesday. For $39pp, guests enjoy unlimited tacos for the whole table and a small margarita pitcher per person (which serves 2 ½ glasses) from 6-9pm.

 

Both promotions will be running indefinitely.

Nautilus South Beach is located at 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

 

