Chris Bosh & Friends Raised Over Half a Million Dollars for After-School All-Stars at Vip Charity Poker Tournament

Funds to Benefit At-Risk Youth Across South Florida

After-School All-Stars South Florida, part of the nation’s largest school-based after-school non-profit transforming the lives of at-risk kids, hosted its fifth annual charity poker tournament, All-In for All-Stars, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Lobster Bar Sea Grille in Miami Beach.

Philanthropists, celebrities, professional athletes, artists and other VIPS gathered for the exclusive event hosted by Wayne Boich, Mark Groussman, Sean Posner and Michael Simkins. Two- time NBA champion and 11-time NBA All-Star, Chris Bosh served as honorary host and After-School All-Star Ambassador. The event was emceed by 3-time world sailfish champion Peter Miller, host of The Discovery Channel’s “Uncharted Waters.”

Other special guests in attendance included former World Series MVP Charles Johnson, mixed martial artist & former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rashad “Suga” Evans, former NBA great Alonzo Mourning, Adrienne Bosh, Ashley Gibb, Mike Gibb, Tomi Rose Strickland and host of FOX Sports SUN Will Manso.

Guests were greeted by a red carpet champagne reception, silent auction, basketball shoot-out station with prizes and a virtual reality experience of Angry Birds powered by Xennial Digital. Passed hors d’oeuvres included steak tartare, truffle flatbread, smoked salmon French tarte and Mediterranean octopus as guests enjoyed the thrill of the NCAA Final Four games in high-definition and imbibed in the Padre Azul Tequila tasting room.

Dinner service included whole lobsters steamed and cracked, Alaska steamed red king crab legs, aged hand-cut beef, Caesar salad, glazed brussels sprouts, creamed baby spinach with feta and creamless corn mash.

Entertainment took place throughout the evening including a live auction, special performances by the Miami Heat dancers and live art by master money counterfeiter turned renowned artist Arthur J. Williams, Jr. who used both money and a live model as his canvas.

Extraordinary items and experiences auctioned off included a one-of-a-kind $22,500 Swarovski basketball, hand-crafted with over 5,500 individually applied crystals, an ultimate VIP Super Bowl 2020 experience and an exquisite men’s watch from Carl F. Bucherer called the Patravi TravelTec, valued at $41,800.

As they enjoyed neck and shoulder massages compliments of E11EVEN dancers, players were encouraged to play their best hand for stunning timepieces from Carl F. Bucherer, a 130- year-old Swiss luxury watchmaker that donated five exquisite timepieces as grand prizes for the annual charity poker tournament. In addition, one lucky player earned a prized entry into the $3M poker tournament by Seminole Hard Rock Casino and each player took home a luxury goody bag.

This year’s winner of the high energy poker tournament was Loni Beth Harwood. Matthew Papunen took second place and Will McDonough came in third. Erica Groussman also received a Carl F. Bucherer watch for the ‘last woman standing’ award.

This is the fifth year After-School All-Stars’ SVP of Strategic Partnerships, Natalia Sol, has produced the sold-out event. “We have thousands of kids and families in South Florida who are counting on us to raise the funds needed through this event to keep them safe every single day afterschool and help them succeed year-round. We are so fortunate to have such passionate and committed hosts and sponsors who make this possible.”

Funds raised at the fifth annual All-In for All-Stars will benefit over 2,000 students served by After- School All-Stars South Florida, which provides life-saving, comprehensive, school-based after-school programs for low-income youth in the most underserved neighborhoods in South Florida and around the country. Since its inception five years ago, the annual event has raised more than $2 million enabling the charity to fulfill their mission of helping students succeed in school and life.

Sponsors contributing to the success of the event and the fulfillment of the charity’s mission included: Carl F. Bucherer, Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Padre Azul Tequila, Swarovski, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Miami HEAT, E11even, Haute Living, Tourneau, Miami Marlins, Miami Dolphins, Truewoman, Arthur J. Williams Jr, Aroma 360, Kuro, Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller, Jetsmarter, Celebrity Cruises, The Betsy South Beach, MSC Cruises, Xennial Digital, Fox Sports Florida, DiModolo, BYREDO, Earth Science Tech, Dr. Jhonny Salomon, Dr. Rodriguez-Feliz, STITCHED men’s Custom Suits and Precision Skin Institute.