City of Miami Beach is Welcoming Back the 2018 International Tennis Federation’s World Individual and Team Tennis Championships for Second Year

Miami Beach is not just a relaxation destination, but an international hot spot for recreational sports. With palm trees and a pristine beach as their backdrop, the finest senior tennis players from around the world will compete in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Championships at the Miami Beach and Flamingo Park Tennis Centers to take their swing at a win. Team championships will take center court from Sunday, October 21 through Friday, October 26. Individual championships will be held Saturday, October 27 through Saturday, November 3.

“Last year’s ITF tournament marked the inaugural year for Miami Beach as a host City,” noted Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán. “We welcomed hundreds of passionate players from all over the world who, as a result, have made our world-renowned facilities their second home. I’m excited to see the new and familiar faces — and energy — this year’s tournament will bring to our tropical metropolis.”

Top-ranked players from Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, China, Australia, the U.K., New Zealand, Spain and the United States will show off their skills in singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches — leaving spectators on the edge of their seats.

“We are excited to unveil our center’s renovation for the international competition,” expressed Miami Beach Tennis Center Director of Programming Martin van Daalen. “The City of Miami Beach has done an incredible job upgrading the Miami Beach Tennis Center with new LED lights, fencing and a beautiful enclosed building.”

All players must have a valid Senior IPIN in order to enter and compete. Tennis enthusiasts are encouraged to visit www.itfmia.com to register. Entry deadline is Saturday, September 15 for individual competitors. Admission to all matches is free for spectators.