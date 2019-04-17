City of Miami Beach Named 2019 Healthiest Employer Honoree

—Presented by Florida Blue and the South Florida Business Journal—

For the third year in a row, the City of Miami Beach has been named as one of the 2019 Healthiest Employers in South Florida, presented by Florida Blue. Recognition can be attributed largely to the city’s robust wellness program’s success, which has led to many positive developments in the organization’s culture and the lives employees as many team members exercise together and encourage one another in their efforts.

“We are building a resilient city and part of this effort is developing a healthy workforce, said City Manager Jimmy L. Morales. “Employees are one of our most valuable resources, and their health and wellness has a direct impact upon the continued success of our organization. We remain committed to change unhealthy behaviors through initiatives that educate the cornerstones of wellness: financial wellbeing, physical wellbeing, career wellbeing, social/emotional wellbeing and workplace wellness.”

Other honorees in the Top Ten Large (500+ Employees) Company category include: American Express, Bean Automotive Group, City Furniture, City of Coral Gables, City of North Miami, Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County Humana, Inc., Lynn University and U-Hall.

Rankings will be announced on May 30, 2019 at a celebratory awards luncheon and published in the May 31st edition of the South Florida Business Journal.