Commissioner Michael Góngora to Honor Isabela Perdomo for Being an Environmental Ambassador

—Current Sophomore at MAST @ FIU High School in North Miami, FL —

As the founder of the Ad Hoc Green Committee in 2007, now known as the Sustainability Committee, Commissioner Michael Góngora is always looking to highlight outstanding Miami Beach residents that are advocating for the environment.

Isabela Perdomo is an extraordinary young lady that has already done so much for Mother Nature. She is a strong advocate for the city’s waterways and involved in a variety of community services, problem-solving and technology-infused activities that provide solutions to environmental issues.

Perdomo previously worked on an environmentally friendly project that included a 3-year study to develop a cost effective and alternative solution to the use of toxic chemicals in boat bottom paints used for barnacle growth reduction. She was also chosen as Miami Zoo and Local 10’s 2018 Eco-Hero winner, is a member of the South Florida Youth Symphony that recently performed at the 2018 Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. and Carnegie Hall in NYC, and is a spokesperson representing her peers at monthly School Board meetings

“It will be an honor to proclaim April 24 as Isabela Perdomo Day in the City of Miami Beach as she truly is an ambassador for our environment,” said Commissioner Michael Góngora. “At the young age of sixteen, she has already accomplished so much, and I am looking forward to seeing her succeed in many newer environmental endeavors.”

The proclamation will be presented at the April 24 Commission Meeting at 5 p.m. at Miami Beach City Hall, Third Floor.