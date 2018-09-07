Corks and Canvases at Atton Brickell Miami

Who isn’t a fan of painting and drinking wine? Atton Brickell will be combining these two things in their new activations – Corks and Canvases.

Starting on September 20th guest will have the opportunity to indulge in unlimited wine and prosecco while learning to paint with a professional! Atton Brickell Miami is partnering with famed Miami-based artist and owner of Paint Vibes Studio, Felipe Lagos. Felipe Lagos will teach guests and locals the art of painting during their 90-minute session from 8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Felipe attended the New Word Schoool of the Arts and has been an active member of the Miami Art Scene for many years.

Guests can purchase tickets for $50 by booking online at Eventbrite.com. The ticket will include a 90-minute guided paint tutorial session and all the necessary supplies like paint, canvases and brushes. The tickets will also include unlimited wine and prosecco.

The event will take place every third Thursday of the month, listed below are the other upcoming dates:

Thursday, October 18th, 2018 from 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 15th, 2018 from 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 20th, 2018 from 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite by searching, Corks Canvases At Atton Brickell Miami

Direct Link: www.eventbrite.com/e/corks-canvases-at-atton-brickell-miami-tickets-48373489409