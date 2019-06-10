CURATOR XIMENA CAMINOS SHARES PUBLIC ART PREVIEW FOR FIRST HALF MILE OF THE UNDERLINE

On Wednesday, April 24, Ximena Caminos, co-founder of Faena, welcomed 40 guests to her Miami Beach home for a private preview of The Underline’s art master plan. The event, supported by Goldman Sachs, featured SaLvación Mezcal, Naughty Tea, Ron Barceló and Whispering Angel wine. The food was prepared by Chef Camila Cardilo who has worked for Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe.

The evening kicked off with presentations by The Underline’s Founder and CEO, Meg Daly, Ximena Caminos, Galia Solomonoff of Dia: Beacon and Chief Development Officer, Amy Rosenberg.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, was mentioned as a major donor with their recent award of a matching grant of $500,000. Board member Debi Wechsler and her father, Norman Braman were applauded for their significant and visionary gift to help fund the master plan that will cost $7 million. “We are very excited to support public art that enhances community and civic engagement for Miami-Dade County residents, visitors and the rest of the world,” says Wechsler.

Curator, Ximena Caminos says, “Over the years, public spaces have become even more important to the experience of cities, creating opportunities for new platforms for social interaction and innovative urban design. I feel immensely honored to be able to contribute to this incredible project that will transform Miami-Dade County.”

