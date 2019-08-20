David Richardson Collects Over 1,950 Petitions to Quality for Ballot

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Grassroots and neighbor-to-neighbor campaigning propels Richardson’s campaign

Former state representative and forensic auditor David Richardson today submitted over 1,950 petitions to quality for the November ballot for City Commissioner in Group VI. This represents more than double the required petitions, and reaffirms his grassroots and neighbor-to-neighbor campaign he launched earlier this year.

David Richardson shared, “I am beyond humbled and proud of the early support we continue to receive in our campaign for city commissioner. My team and I spent the summer knocking on doors to meet with neighbors and voters one-on-one to hear from them what their priorities are for our City. We have many challenges in our City, and a number of residents are rightfully looking for strong accountability in their local government. As a longtime forensic auditor, I will work hard to ensure we spend every dollar wisely and fully implement the voter-approved Inspector General so residents can continue to have full faith and trust in their government. I am excited for the next 60-days as I campaign to earn the trust and vote of the community I love.”