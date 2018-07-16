Douglas Elliman Florida Brokerage Relocates Design District Office to MiMo

Firm’s Design District office, development marketing, public relations and marketing team moves to full-floor MiMo district space

Douglas Elliman continues its path to dominate the Florida market with the opening of a new office in Miami’s MiMo District located at 5555 Biscayne Blvd., replacing its previous Design District location. The full-floor 6,000 square-foot space location houses the firm’s Design District agents along with additional office space for new recruitment, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Miami-Dade operations, public relations and marketing teams.

The firm marked the occasion, its continued growth to now with more than 1,000 agents throughout Florida and continued expansion into new regions, with a grand opening celebration on June 27th. Douglas Elliman President and COO Scott Durkin, CEO of Florida Brokerage Jay Phillip Parker, COO of Florida Brokerage Gus Rubio and Managing Broker Judith Corcos, held a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a cocktail reception to launch the brokerage’s newest office location.

“We are pleased to offer our clients, agents and corporate team members a larger convenient office location in Miami’s MiMo District,” said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida Brokerage, “We look forward to expanding our strong foothold in the district and welcoming new agents as we continue our expansion across Florida.”

The firm’s MiMo District office will be led by Managing Broker, Judith Corcos, who spearheaded the previous Design District location, and will showcase area developments along with a portfolio of properties for sale throughout South Florida. Featuring handmade lighting fixtures by Marivi Calvo and Sandro Tothill of LZF, 3D paneled walls and selected artwork to complement the historic yet growing cultural scene of Miami’s MiMo District, the new location is well-situated within minutes to downtown Miami, Miami Beach, and Miami International Airport.

“As we continue to recruit the best-in-class agents, we are excited to offer our current agents and future prospects a newly designed space located in the heart of South Florida’s evolving MiMo District,” said Judith Corcos, Managing Broker of Douglas Elliman’s Aventura, Bay Harbour and MiMo District offices.

The MiMo District known as Miami Modern, located in the Upper Eastside, is primarily a residential neighborhood, composed largely of historic single-family homes dating back to the 1920s, through the 1940s. Recognized as a vibrant destination for residents and visitors, MiMo attracts guests through their offering of high end retail stores nearby, cultural and culinary experiences within an architecturally significant environment. The area showcases a lively mix of local Miami professionals, domestic buyers from the Northeast and foreign buyers and investors from Latin America and Europe seeking an urban lifestyle.

Douglas Elliman not only caters to prospective primary home buyers in Florida, but clients seeking second, third and fourth homes in New York City, the Hamptons, Aspen and California. The firm is highly regarded for its culture of client-driven real estate market advisory services to affluent buyers and sellers as well as its international reach through its strategic global affiliation with London-based Knight Frank. Douglas Elliman’s Development Division is known for marketing and selling some of the country’s most high profile development projects.