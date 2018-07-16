Douglas Elliman Welcomes Miltiadis Kastanis as Director of Luxury Sales, Miami Beach

Kastanis to Also Join Sales Team at Eighty Seven Park by Renzo Piano

Douglas Elliman Real Estate, now the third-ranked brokerage for sales volume in the United States, is pleased to announce that Miltiadis Kastanis has joined the firm as Director of Luxury Sales. Kastanis, previously with Compass, joins Douglas Elliman’s sales team at Eighty Seven Park, a landmark luxury beachfront condominium designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, with exclusive sales by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. Kastanis is expected to provide additional reach and sales talent to the current notable sales team lead by Jorge Sanchez at the building’s sales gallery located at 8701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Miltiadis to Douglas Elliman, with his highly regarded professional and personal achievements, combined with his unique background and extensive connectivity to a dynamic and trusted client base, we are honored to have him apart of our team” said Jay Parker, Douglas Elliman’s Chief Executive Officer, Florida Brokerage. “Miltiadis has a tremendous talent for negotiating and helping both buyers and sellers navigate the luxury market to achieve their real estate goals. Miltiadis will be a great asset to us, the team at Eighty Seven Park and our general brokerage.”

Originally from New York City, Mr. Kastanis made a splash in the Miami Beach luxury real estate market in 2014 when he began clinching record-breaking high-profile deals that garnered headlines in The Miami Herald, The South Florida Business Journal, The Palm Beach Daily News, and Miami Curbed.

“Douglas Elliman consistently ranks as the top firm in Miami Beach and I look forward to being a part of the company’s continued success,” said Mr. Kastanis. “As a brand, Elliman truly understands the luxury market and how to serve and meet the needs of their clientele. While always at the forefront of technology, Douglas Elliman offers the best tools and support to its agents. I’m looking forward to working with the talented Douglas Elliman Development Marketing team on Eighty Seven Park, where the lavish amenities and elegant beachfront homes are beyond compare.”